Jackson State powers past scrappy Hampton in opener

Defending SWAC and HBCU champion Jackson State opened its 2025 season with a hard-fought 28-14 victory over Hampton University, surviving a spirited challenge that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter .

Back-and-Forth Battle

Hampton struck first when running back Ja’Quan Snipes capped a quick 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter. Jackson State quickly responded, capitalizing on a muffed punt to tie the game on a two-yard plunge by Emari Matthews. The Tigers then took their first lead early in the second quarter, when Donerio Davenport powered in from six yards out, making it 14-7 at halftime.



Hampton Refuses to Fold

The Pirates would not go away. Quarterback Isaiah Freeman engineered a clutch fourth-quarter drive, hitting MarShawn Ferguson Jr. on a 30-yard strike to even the score at 14 with just over 10 minutes left. At that point, momentum seemed to be tilting toward Hampton, and the crowd of 13,576 sensed the possibility of an upset .

(Photo courtesy: Jackson State football)

Jackson State Leans on Its Star

But the defending HBCU champions turned to running back Ahmad Miller, who delivered the game’s defining moments. Miller capped an 82-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown to restore Jackson State’s lead at 21-14. On the next possession, he broke free for a dazzling 76-yard touchdown run that sealed the 28-14 win. Miller finished with 172 rushing yards and two scores on just 10 carries, averaging an eye-popping 17.2 yards per attempt .



Defense Clamps Down

Jackson State’s defense also rose to the occasion, recording four sacks and forcing three turnovers. Quincy Ivory led the charge with two sacks and a forced fumble, while Ashton Taylor’s strip late in the first half prevented Hampton from scoring before the break. Despite being outgained in time of possession, the Tigers’ defense made timely stops that preserved their advantage .



Looking Ahead

The victory underscores why Jackson State remains the team to beat in the SWAC and the broader HBCU football landscape. Hampton, meanwhile, showed plenty of fight in its season opener, proving it can compete against championship-level opponents. For Jackson State, escaping with a win despite uneven stretches indicates both the resilience and championship pedigree that defined its run last season.



JSU will head down the road next week to take on in-state FBS program Southern Miss next week.