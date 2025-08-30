HBCU contender puts up 51 in payback win

The 2025 HBCU football season opened with Albany State delivering a statement performance, dismantling Shaw University 51-7 in Durham, N.C. It was an emphatic victory for an ASU program looking for some get-back. Last season, Shaw stunned the SIAC powerhouse with a controversial upset in Albany, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of ASU fans. But this time around, there would be no upset. The SIAC favorite flexed its muscle, showing why it’s considered one of the strongest HBCU programs in the country.

Fast Start Sets the Tone



Albany State wasted no time grabbing control. Veteran quarterback Isaiah Knowles pushed across the first touchdown of the season after an early field goal, while the Dirty Blue Defense immediately set the tone with a suffocating three-and-out and a Jakobe Heggs interception. Special teams joined the party when Cam Watts electrified the stadium with a 90-yard punt return touchdown, giving ASU a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.



By intermission, Knowles had already totaled 205 yards of offense and a rushing score, while Tiant Wyche anchored the ground game with 82 yards and a touchdown. Watts added 115 all-purpose yards, and defensive standout Aydin Henningham recorded five tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss.

Big win in battle of HBCU conferences

The second half was more of the same. Knowles capped another drive with his second rushing touchdown, Wyche added another score, and newcomer Roderick McCrary closed the night with the final touchdown to make it 51-7.



It was a tough start to a new era for Shaw head coach Lamar Mangio. But for Albany State, the win reasserted its place as a leading HBCU contender in 2025. The Golden Rams will look to carry that momentum into SIAC play next week against Kentucky State. They also ensure that the SIAC did not go winless against the CIAA as it did in 2024.