HBCU Football: Howard stuns FAMU with last-second FG

In a game that highlighted the drama and intensity of HBCU football, Howard University stunned FAMU in the Orange Blossom Classic with a last-second field goal to claim a 10-9 victory .



Defensive Duel in Miami

Both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm in the first half, as defenses controlled the pace. Howard broke through in the second quarter when quarterback Tyriq Starks found CJ Neely on a two-yard touchdown pass, capping a 10-play, 53-yard drive. FAMU responded just before halftime with a 37-yard field goal from Daniel Porto to make it 7-3 at the break.

Photo: Zach Wilson





FAMU Fights Back

The Rattlers clawed their way back in the fourth quarter behind Porto’s reliable leg. He hit from 33 yards out with 7:46 left, then gave FAMU its first lead of the game with a short 18-yard kick at the 1:49 mark, putting them ahead 9-7. It appeared that FAMU was on the verge of escaping Hard Rock Stadium with another Orange Blossom Classic win.

Howard’s Late Heroics

But Howard wasn’t done. Starks, who threw for 145 yards on 17 completions, calmly led the Bison downfield in the game’s final moments. With no time left on the clock, kicker Matt Conord drilled a 43-yard field goal to seal the 10-9 victory. The clutch kick sent Howard players and fans into celebration while stunning a FAMU squad that had dominated time of possession and outgained the Bison 272 to 195 in total yardage.

What It Means

The win is a signature moment for Howard, which was predicted to finish fifth in the six-team MEAC. For FAMU, the narrow defeat is a bitter reminder of how quickly games can shift, even with solid defensive play and a special-teams edge. Both teams now look to regroup as the HBCU season rolls on, but this Orange Blossom Classic will be remembered for Howard’s resilience and Conord’s game-winning boot