HBCU Legacy: Leadership, Resilience, and Educational Excellence At Bowie State

Dr. Henry Frazier III is an HBCU-lifer and Bowie State University legend. Currently the coach at Virginia State University, Dr. Frazier III submitted the following to HBCU Gameday.

Bowie State University (BSU) Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) stands as a beacon of perseverance, academic achievement, and athletic excellence. Since its founding in 1865, Bowie State has been dedicated to fostering leadership, community service, and lifelong learning. Its football program, in particular, exemplifies these values—producing a storied lineage of coaches and student-athletes who continue to shape the landscape of collegiate athletics and leadership across the conference and nation.

Bowie State A Historical Foundation Rooted in Education and Resilience

Founded by the Baltimore Association for the Moral and Educational Improvement of the Colored People, Bowie State initially served as a teaching institution committed to uplifting the Black community through education. Over the decades, the institution evolved, becoming a university in 1988, with a focus on liberal arts, teacher education, and leadership development. Despite early challenges on the gridiron—including a 32-game losing streak from 1983 to 1987—the resilience of Bowie State’s football program became a defining characteristic. The breakthrough came in 1987 when, in Cheyney, Pennsylvania, the Bulldogs ended that streak—a moment etched in the memories of players, coaches, and supporters as a testament to perseverance and hope.



Cultivating a Legacy of Mentorship and Leadership

The strength of Bowie State’s football program extends beyond wins and losses. It is built on a foundational culture of mentorship, community, and leadership development. Since the mid-1980s, a succession of dedicated coaches has nurtured not only athletic talent but also character, integrity, and life skills. The head coaches at BSU have been linked since 1986 starting with key figures such as Dave Dolch 1986-1988 (28 career wins as a head coach) Sanders Shiver 1989-1993 (15 career wins as head coach) and Coach Sherman Wood, 1994-1999 (214 career wins as a head coach)—each contributing to the program’s growth and stability. Notably, Coach Wood earned his master’s degree from Bowie State, exemplifying the university’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence.

When I assumed the head coaching role from Coach Wood in 1999-2004 (99* career wins as a head coach) I inherited a program with a rich history and a mission to develop student-athletes as future leaders. This ethos continued after me with Michael Lynn 2004-2008 (26 career wins as a head coach) and with alumni Damon Wilson 2009-2021 (103 career wins as a head coach) and Kyle Jackson 2022-Present (16 career wins ) exemplifying the seamless integration of athletic achievement and academic success. Great coaches do not just win games; they spot potential leaders and create opportunities for them to grow. Prime example is the BSU progression from Dave Dolch-1986 to Kyle Jackson-2025, which shows how intentional mentorship and culture-building creates these lasting impacts. Coach’s Dolch and Wood recruited both me and Damon Wilson to BSU, after which I recruited Lamar Manigo, and Wilson recruited Kyle Jackson. Each of us has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to identify talent and a commitment to fostering development.

Bowie State’s coaching lineage has profoundly impacted the broader collegiate landscape. This 2025 season, three head coaches in the CIAA are Bowie State alumni— me at Virginia State University, Kyle Jackson at Bowie State University, and Lamar Manigo at Shaw University. This represents a unique and unparalleled concentration of leadership originating from a single institution, underscoring the university’s role in shaping influential sports leaders.

The stories of BSU alumni, Sherman Wood-Masters, Damon Wilson-Bachelor and Masters, Lamar Manigo-Bachelor, Kyle Jackson-Bachelor, and myself-Bachelor, Masters, and a PhD in Educational Leadership, all mentor young athletes as head college football coaches. This reflects the university’s commitment to holistic development— academic, athletic, and personal. Who would have thought a little teacher’s college in Bowie, Maryland that struggled to win football games would produce such a strong pipeline of football coaches that makes up nearly 30% of the head coaches in the CIAA for the 2025 season. Furthermore, from 1986-2024, BSU head football coaches’ career combined win total is 500 games! There may not be another conference in the country that has three head football coaches from the same school. I would also challenge, if at any given time, five Alumni from one school served as head football coach anywhere in the country as is the case in 2025 with these BSU Alumni-unprecedented!

Damon Wilson led Bowie State to three CIAA titles. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)



The Power of HBCU Education and Community

Bowie State University exemplifies how higher education can serve as a catalyst for personal and professional growth. The university’s supportive environment, combined with a culture of determination and excellence, empowers students and alumni to excel in diverse fields. My own journey—from earning degrees to coaching at multiple levels— illustrates the transformative power of Bowie State’s educational mission. The institution not only shapes athletes but also develops leaders committed to service and community uplift. Prime example is the football coaching legacy; Coach Dolch hired both Shiver and Wood, Coach Shiver hired me, Coach Wood referred Wilson to me, and I hired him at two different universities, I also hired Manigo at three different universities, and Coach Wilson hired Jackson and me—truly impressive!



Looking Forward

This kind of coaching tree typically emerges from programs that emphasize not just winning games but developing leaders and students of the game who understand how to build programs and mentor young people. Bowie State has created something special – a culture that produces coaches who can succeed at the highest levels of college football while maintaining the values and work ethic instilled during their time at Maryland’s oldest HBCU. The legacy of Bowie State’s football program is a testament to resilience, mentorship, and excellence.



With a sustained tradition of leadership, Bowie State continues to produce influential figures who impact the sport and society. It is fascinating how each generation has continued to identify, recruit, and develop the next wave of leaders. As we celebrate this legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing future generations of leaders—on the field, in the classroom, and within communities. Bowie State University remains a proud symbol of “Boldness”—a place where dreams are realized through perseverance, education, and shared purpose. We are Bowie. We are Bold!

Editor’s Note: * Six wins currently vacated due to NCCU NCAA sanctions