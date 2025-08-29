HBCU football preview: Jackson St. vs Hampton

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS

Watch: HBCUGO

Weather: Morning showers, clearing by kickoff; high near 81°F

Prediction: Jackson State 34, Hampton 21

Series History

Hampton leads all-time 3–0.

Last meeting: Pirates won 17–13 in 2008 at the Citrus Bowl.

Jackson State Tigers (12–2 in 2024)

SWAC champions, finished on 10-game winning streak.

Celebration Bowl winners (28–7 vs South Carolina State).

Offense: 36.4 points, 401.2 yards per game.

36.4 points, 401.2 yards per game. Strength: Rushing attack (212 YPG) + elite red zone (96%).

Rushing attack (212 YPG) + elite red zone (96%). X-Factor: 3rd quarter dominance (outscored opponents 168–88).

Hampton Pirates (5–7 in 2024)

Competed in tough CAA, where 4 teams made playoffs.

Defense: No. 1 in CAA – 317.7 YPG allowed, best pass defense (167.8).

No. 1 in CAA – 317.7 YPG allowed, best pass defense (167.8). Offense: Led by RB Ja’Quan Snipes (531 yds, 6 TDs in 5 starts).

Led by RB Ja’Quan Snipes (531 yds, 6 TDs in 5 starts). Played in six one-score games last year (1–5 record).

Keys to the Game

Ground Battle: JSU’s powerful rushing attack vs Hampton’s front seven.

JSU’s powerful rushing attack vs Hampton’s front seven. Red Zone: JSU nearly perfect, Hampton defense forces field goals.

JSU nearly perfect, Hampton defense forces field goals. Momentum: Hampton must flip close-game struggles to pull off upset.

Game Day Culture

Tailgating at “The Vet” : All-day, all-in Jackson State tradition.

: All-day, all-in Jackson State tradition. Halftime Showdown: Sonic Boom of the South vs Hampton Marching Force.

Bottom Line:

Jackson State brings championship momentum and a punishing ground game. Hampton’s defense can keep it close, but JSU’s depth and 3rd-quarter punch make the Tigers heavy favorites.

Projected Score: Jackson State 34, Hampton 21

Setting the Stage

The 2025 season opener at “The Vet” pits two proud programs against each other: the Jackson State Tigers, reigning SWAC champions, and the Hampton Pirates, who enter from the gauntlet of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Though Hampton has played 1,090 games in its football history, this will be just the fourth all-time meeting with Jackson State. The Pirates hold a 3-0 record in the series, including a 17–13 win in 2008 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

This matchup offers contrast: Jackson State’s explosive offense against Hampton’s stingy defense, both top units in their respective leagues last fall.

Weather Outlook

Game day in Jackson should feature morning showers giving way to partly sunny skies by kickoff, with a high near 81°F (27°C). Early tailgaters may need ponchos, but the field should be in good condition for afternoon football.

Jackson State Tigers (2024: 12–2, 8–0 SWAC)

Jackson State enters off a Celebration Bowl victory over South Carolina State (28–7) and a final FCS ranking of No. 18. The Tigers closed last year on a 10-game winning streak, including an undefeated home slate.

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (2nd SWAC, 5th FCS)

36.4 points per game (2nd SWAC, 5th FCS) Total Offense: 401.2 yards per game (2nd SWAC, 34th FCS)

401.2 yards per game (2nd SWAC, 34th FCS) Rushing: 211.9 yards per game — the identity of the offense

211.9 yards per game — the identity of the offense Passing: 189.3 yards per game — efficient balance behind the run

189.3 yards per game — efficient balance behind the run Red Zone: 96% success rate (52-of-54), among the best in FCS

96% success rate (52-of-54), among the best in FCS Quarter Dominance: Explosive after halftime — scored 168 points in 3rd quarters

Coach T.C. Taylor’s squad is known for pounding opponents on the ground and then striking efficiently through the air. Defensively, the Tigers gave up only 17.1 PPG (6th in FCS), complementing the offense’s firepower.

Hampton Pirates (2024: 5–7, 3–5 CAA)

The Pirates endured a tough schedule in the CAA — one of the strongest conferences in FCS — where four opponents (Richmond, Villanova, New Hampshire, Rhode Island) reached the 2024 playoffs.

Despite a 5–7 record, Hampton kept games close: six of their 12 contests were decided by a touchdown or less, though they went just 1–5 in those matchups.

Scoring Defense: 26.9 points per game allowed (6th CAA, 86th FCS)

26.9 points per game allowed (6th CAA, 86th FCS) Total Defense: 317.7 yards allowed (1st CAA, 27th FCS)

317.7 yards allowed (1st CAA, 27th FCS) Pass Defense: 167.8 yards allowed (1st CAA, 20th FCS)

167.8 yards allowed (1st CAA, 20th FCS) Rushing Defense: 149.9 yards allowed (6th CAA)

149.9 yards allowed (6th CAA) Turnovers: +3 margin (19 gained, 16 lost)

Key Players:

RB Ja’Quan Snipes – Emerged late last season, rushing for 531 yards and six TDs in just five starts. He will be the offensive anchor.

– Emerged late last season, rushing for 531 yards and six TDs in just five starts. He will be the offensive anchor. DB Will Hicks – 48 tackles, the top returning defender.

– 48 tackles, the top returning defender. LB Michael Matthews-Canty – Sophomore poised for a larger role after 34 stops in 2024.

Jacobian Morgan returns at quarterback for Jackson State.

Key Matchups to Watch

JSU Run Game vs. Hampton Front Seven

Jackson State averaged 211.9 YPG on the ground in 2024. Hampton allowed 149.9 YPG, respectable but vulnerable against elite rushing teams. This trench battle may decide momentum. Red Zone Execution

The Tigers were nearly automatic inside the 20 (96%), while Hampton’s defense forced opponents to settle for field goals (only 35 TDs allowed on 42 trips). Whoever wins this situational duel gains the edge. Turnovers and Close-Game Luck

Hampton’s +3 turnover margin shows discipline, but their inability to close out one-score games (1–5 record) was costly. Against a JSU team that thrives in 3rd-quarter surges, the Pirates must protect possessions late. Historical Motivation

Hampton has never lost to Jackson State (3-0 all-time). Meanwhile, JSU hasn’t forgotten its 2008 defeat and now wields the confidence of a reigning SWAC champion.

Fan Culture Spotlight

For HBCU football, Saturdays are about much more than the game on the field — and this weekend will be no exception in Jackson.

Tailgating at “The Vet” : Expect sprawling setups outside Veterans Memorial Stadium, with grills, tents, and a sea of blue and white Tiger fans. The morning showers won’t dampen the energy — tailgate culture is central to the JSU experience.

: Expect sprawling setups outside Veterans Memorial Stadium, with grills, tents, and a sea of blue and white Tiger fans. The morning showers won’t dampen the energy — tailgate culture is central to the JSU experience. The Sonic Boom of the South vs. The Hampton University Marching Force : Halftime promises to be just as competitive as the game itself. Jackson State’s Sonic Boom brings unmatched volume and flair, while Hampton’s Marching Force is known for precision, energy, and East Coast style. Band culture at this level is as much a battle of pride as the scoreboard.

: Halftime promises to be just as competitive as the game itself. Jackson State’s Sonic Boom brings unmatched volume and flair, while Hampton’s Marching Force is known for precision, energy, and East Coast style. Band culture at this level is as much a battle of pride as the scoreboard. Tradition & Atmosphere: Jackson State fans routinely lead FCS football in attendance, creating one of the most electric HBCU game-day environments. For Hampton, traveling south to Mississippi offers a chance to showcase their culture on a big SWAC stage.

Prediction

This game feels like a true “strength vs. strength” showdown: Jackson State’s high-powered SWAC offense against Hampton’s top-ranked CAA defense. The Pirates have shown they can hang close against quality opponents, but sustaining that over four quarters in “The Vet” will be a challenge.

Projected Final Score:

Jackson State 34, Hampton 21

Quick Glance

Category Jackson State Hampton 2024 Record 12–2 (8–0 SWAC) 5–7 (3–5 CAA) Strength Rushing Attack (212 YPG) Pass Defense (167.8 YPG) Key Player Balanced RB committee RB Ja’Quan Snipes Watch HBCUGO HBCUGO Weather Partly sunny, 81°F Partly sunny, 81°F