HBCU Football: Delaware State Shows Grit but Falls to Delaware

Delaware State dropped its opener 35–17 to Delaware, but this HBCU program showed plenty of grit. First-year head coach Deshawn Jackson’s team played with physicality and swagger, rushing for 200 yards and standing tall on defense.

Run Game Leads the Way

Delaware State’s offense built an identity on the ground. Marquis Gillis carried 17 times for 123 yards (7.2 avg.). He also added 46 receiving yards and a touchdown, proving he can impact the game in multiple ways. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett chipped in with 30 yards rushing and a 23-yard TD run.

The Hornets finished with 200 rushing yards, outgaining Delaware’s 137. They also won the time of possession battle (31:53 to 28:07), showing control at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive Positives for Delaware State

The defense showed toughness against a balanced Blue Hens attack. Dasheen Jackson recovered a fumble to stop a scoring chance. Emerson Martin III and Quincy Robinson both recorded sacks. Delaware State limited the Blue Hens to just 137 rushing yards, forcing them to move the ball through the air.

Those efforts gave the Hornets a chance to hang close well into the second half.

Penalties Stall Momentum

The downside was discipline. Delaware State committed 13 penalties for 109 yards. Several flags came at the worst moments. Two unsportsmanlike conduct calls after touchdowns set up Delaware with short fields. A holding penalty even wiped away a Gillis touchdown run.

In rivalry games, those mistakes shift momentum. Against a strong Delaware team, the miscues proved costly.

A Program on the Rise

Still, this HBCU program looked much sharper than last season. Delaware State showed grit, confidence, and the swagger of its new head coach. The Hornets proved they can run the football and compete in the trenches.

If they clean up penalties and reduce turnovers, Delaware State can turn close battles into wins.

What’s Next

Delaware State will play its home opener on September 6 against Albany at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.