HBCU Football: Virginia State dominates in season-opener

Virginia State University wasted no time reminding the CIAA why it remains one of the best HBCU programs in Division II football. Fresh off a run to last year’s conference championship game, the Trojans rolled into Wilson, N.C., on Thursday night and overpowered Barton College in a 35-7 season-opening victory at Truist Stadium.



A Fast Start

VSU’s offense struck quickly. Quarterback Rahsaan Matthews connected with Kevin Gayles on a 58-yard touchdown strike less than two minutes into the game, setting the tone for what would become a long night for Barton’s defense. Running back Brandon Rose followed with a six-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter, giving the Trojans a commanding 14-0 lead. By halftime, Virginia State had built a 21-0 cushion thanks to Matthews’ six-yard scoring toss to Ri’Jon Hammond.



Offensive Firepower

The numbers told the story of a dominant outing. VSU piled up 569 yards of total offense, including 368 through the air and 201 on the ground. Matthews was sharp all night, completing 21 of 27 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns. Gayles was his top target, hauling in six passes for 131 yards and a score, while Ajenavi Byrd (92 yards) and Malik Hunter (68 yards) added depth in the passing attack. Rose did the heavy lifting on the ground with 67 yards and two touchdowns, while Hammond added a rushing score to go along with his receiving touchdown.



VSU’s offense not only moved the ball but controlled the tempo, holding possession for over 40 minutes and converting 10 of 14 third downs. The balance between run and pass made the Trojans virtually unstoppable for three quarters, as they scored on five of their first eight drives.



Defensive Dominance

While the offense clicked, the defense was equally suffocating. Barton finished with just 115 yards of total offense and a staggering minus-three yards rushing. Virginia State’s defensive front consistently collapsed the line of scrimmage, recording six tackles for loss and forcing an interception. Barton’s lone bright spot came late in the fourth quarter when Trevor Nored connected with Dakauri Davis for an eight-yard touchdown pass, long after the game had been decided.



Looking Ahead

Virginia State certainly made a statement in its opener. The HBCU squad looked every bit the contender expected to challenge for the CIAA crown once again. Now the stage shifts to a marquee matchup next week as VSU travels to face in-state rival Norfolk State.

The Trojans will be aiming for their third win over the Division I HBCU in less than a decade. The Spartans, meanwhile, had a tough outing with a 27-7 home loss to Towson in Michael Vick’s coaching debut.

With momentum firmly on its side, Virginia State enters that rivalry clash brimming with confidence.