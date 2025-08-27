Cam Newton signs multi-year deal with ESPN

ESPN has signed former NFL MVP Cam Newton to a multi-year deal, officially adding him to the lineup of First Take, the network’s flagship morning debate show. Newton will join Stephen A. Smith, host Molly Qerim, and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo as part of the program’s dynamic rotation of personalities. His return is set for Thursday during a live broadcast at Norfolk State University, part of First Take’s ongoing HBCU tour.

David Roberts, ESPN’s Executive Vice President, praised the move: “Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take. Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans.”

Newton echoed that excitement.



“I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports. This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”

Cam Newton and HBCUs

While Newton never played at an HBCU—starring at Florida, Auburn, and in junior college before becoming the NFL’s 2015 MVP—his roots and recent commentary tie him closely to Black college football. His father, Cecil Newton Sr., played at Savannah State, his brother Cecil Jr. at Tennessee State, and his younger brother Caylin Newton starred at Howard University.

Recently, Newton has spoken openly about wanting to use his platform to bring exposure to HBCU sports, particularly football.



“I wanna be a part of the Black College Football Gameday,” he said. “You get me to the Tuskegee, the Savannah States, the Tennessee States, the Jackson States, the Morgan States, the North Carolina Centrals, the North Carolina A&Ts, the North Carolina A&M — Alabama A&M.”

Newton stressed that HBCU football offers much more than just the game itself, highlighting the culture that surrounds it. His assistant “Piggy” listed the marching bands and cheerleaders as essential elements, while Newton added the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities. “When it comes to box offices, I can show you what’s interesting about HBCUs,” he explained.

A Media Voice Beyond the Field

Already the host of 4th and 1 With Cam Newton, the former NFL star has pitched himself as someone who can bring the same immersive, cultural energy to HBCU sports that Pat McAfee has brought to College GameDay. With ESPN now officially expanding his role, Newton may finally have that platform.

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.