Essence Brings HBCU Classic to Nation’s Oldest CFB Stadium

Labor Day Weekend 2025 won’t just mark the return of college football. It’ll signal the birth of something historic. For the first time ever, an HBCU football classic will be held in Boston. And not just anywhere in the city. Inside Harvard Stadium, the oldest college football stadium in the country. The inaugural ESSENCE Kickoff Classic will feature Morehouse College facing off against Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), delivering a powerful season opener and a cultural homecoming on Ivy League turf.

A Classic Reimagined

This year’s event is a bold elevation from last fall’s Morehouse vs. JCSU showdown. The game was featured in season two of HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick docuseries. That episode gave fans a gritty, behind-the-scenes look at two historic programs giving their all for an early-season win.

But in 2025, it’s getting bigger. Brick x Brick will return with a special episode dedicated to the Kickoff Classic. The episode hopes to go behind the scenes to show what happens when an HBCU game moves from the South to the Ivy League.

A City of Firsts—Now, a First for HBCUs

“The ESSENCE Kickoff Classic is more than a game—a cultural statement,” said Michele Ghee, Chief Content Officer of ESSENCE Ventures. “By bringing HBCU football to Boston for the first time. We’re not only honoring the rich legacy of our institutions. We’re creating space for Black excellence to thrive in new places.”

Boston, long seen as a hub for higher education and equity-driven innovation, is embracing its role as host city with open arms.

“We are proud to bring the spirit of HBCUs to Harvard Stadium and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, highlighting the city’s commitment to inclusion and cultural celebration.

A New Kind of Tailgate

The Classic is more than 60 minutes of football—it’s an all-out weekend experience. Expect a citywide celebration packed with music, community activations, career fairs, step shows, and—of course—the unmatched energy of HBCU marching bands.

Event Co-Founder Derrick Brown summed it up best. “The Classic isn’t just a game — it’s a citywide celebration of culture, community, and Boston’s bold commitment to inclusivity.”

From the tailgate to the halftime show, this event is meant to fuse the legacy of HBCUs with Boston’s future-forward thinking, making it both a tribute and a trailblazer.

Powered by Essence, Backed by Boston

ESSENCE, the iconic platform dedicated to Black women and communities. Searheads an event supported by MeetBoston, the city’s tourism hub, and Campus Rise, a mission-driven platform helping underrepresented students thrive.

This partnership ensures that the Classic won’t just be seen—it will be felt.

Harvard Stadium has seen its share of historic football moments over the decades. But this will be the first time its end zones ring out with the sound of a drumline, the stomp of a step team, and the roar of fans proudly reppin’ their HBCUs.