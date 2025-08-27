HBCU sees economic impact greater than $1 billion

Morgan State University continues to demonstrate that the influence of the HBCU stretches far beyond academics. According to a July economic impact report conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI), the HBCU contributes a remarkable $1.5 billion annually to Maryland’s economy. This milestone solidifies Morgan State as a major driver of growth and opportunity across the state and particularly in Baltimore.

A Catalyst for Jobs and Growth

The report highlights that Morgan State supports more than 8,200 jobs across Maryland and generates nearly $71 million annually in state tax revenues. Within Baltimore City alone, Morgan’s presence contributes $891 million in economic activity and 4,880 jobs, positioning the HBCU as an anchor institution for the city’s continued revitalization.

President David K. Wilson emphasized the University’s statewide importance.



“We demonstrate every day that every dollar invested in us returns impressive dividends to the State of Maryland. Morgan is a jewel in the state’s higher education crown.”

Growth Through Investment

Morgan State’s rising economic impact is closely tied to more than $1.2 billion in capital investments over the past 15 years. Major projects include the $171 million Health and Human Services Center, the recently completed Tyler Hall, and the ongoing $337 million Science Complex—the largest academic facility in Morgan’s history. These developments reflect the University’s commitment to expanding its footprint and fostering innovation.

Student and Alumni Contributions

The report also underscores the financial role of Morgan State’s students and alumni. Student and visitor spending injects $161 million into Maryland’s economy each year, while alumni working in the state earn an estimated $700 million more annually because of their degrees. This added earning power not only benefits graduates but also fuels long-term economic growth for Maryland communities.

Innovation and National Standing

Morgan State stands out among research institutions for its innovation output, producing more start-ups, patents, and licensing activity per $10 million in research expenditures than the U.S. university average. As Maryland’s largest HBCU and the third largest in the nation, Morgan continues to prove itself a leader in education, equity-centered development, and inclusive growth.

With enrollment surpassing 11,000 students and new academic programs on the rise, Morgan State is on the rise and making its impact felt.