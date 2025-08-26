HBCU Showdown: Fayetteville St. vs Benedict

Benedict College and Fayetteville State University meet this Saturday in a clash of two HBCU powers. The Tigers enter the matchup with a dominant defense and new faces at quarterback, while the Broncos bring experience under center and a hunger to bounce back after a rare down year. The game will be nationally televised on HBCUGO.

Benedict College: Defense Defines the Tigers

Benedict enters 2025 with one of the toughest defenses in HBCU football. Two linebackers, Ty’Metrius Patterson and Isaiah Stephens, landed on the Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List.

Patterson was the SIAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13 tackles for loss in 2024.

Stephens led the team with 68 tackles and continues to be the heart of the defense.

The secondary gets a boost with Cam Williams, a transfer from Miles College who was first-team All-SIAC in 2024 and is now on the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List.

Up front, Israel Nwokocha is a proven pass rusher, and Jaxon Williams returns as one of the best kick returners in Division II. Together, they give Benedict impact players at every level of defense and special teams.

TIGER NATION, ARE YOU READY?! ???



The 2025 season is here, and our Tigers are HUNGRY! Get ready for six action-packed games of pure HBCU football excellence — kicking off with the Labor Day Classic on August 30th, as the Benedict Tigers take on the Fayetteville State Broncos.… pic.twitter.com/H9CA8SBkw5 — Benedict College (@BenedictEDU) July 15, 2025

Who Will Start at Quarterback for Benedict?

Benedict’s quarterback situation is the biggest storyline heading into the season. Last year’s starter, Charles “Tre” Simmons, has moved to wide receiver.

That leaves several contenders for the starting role:

Darius Ocean , a transfer from Johnson C. Smith, brings experience with 2,301 passing yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

, a transfer from Johnson C. Smith, brings experience with 2,301 passing yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Josef “Tre” Manley , a transfer from Chowan, impressed in spring practice and is pushing hard for the job.

, a transfer from Chowan, impressed in spring practice and is pushing hard for the job. Bryce Conover and Jackson Jensen add depth but remain less proven.

The key for Benedict’s offense will be limiting mistakes and letting its elite defense control the game.

Fayetteville State: Broncos Looking to Bounce Back

The Fayetteville State Broncos are out to prove they still belong among the CIAA’s elite. After a 4–5 record in 2024, they were picked to finish fourth in the CIAA preseason poll.

Head coach Richard Hayes Jr. enters his ninth season with a roster full of experience and leadership.

Offensive Leaders

Quarterback Joe Owens Jr. returns after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024. His poise and ability to stretch the field make him the centerpiece of the offense.

Supporting him are:

Julian Milligan , who led the team in rushing with 259 yards.

, who led the team in rushing with 259 yards. Caden Davis , a red-zone weapon with seven touchdowns on just 19 carries.

, a red-zone weapon with seven touchdowns on just 19 carries. Wide receivers Kameron King and David Baros, both capable of big plays.

Defensive Anchors

Linebacker Jamari Slade was named to the Preseason All-CIAA Team after leading the Broncos with 77 tackles last season. He’s joined by offensive lineman Benjamin Hicks and defensive back Keyshawn Monk, both also preseason all-conference picks.

??? ???? ???.



Join us at Benedict College next Saturday, August 30th, at 5 PM for the Labor Day Classic!#fsubroncos | #broncopride pic.twitter.com/5bWEyTRbkv — Fayetteville State Football (@Fsubroncos_fb) August 23, 2025

Key Matchups to Watch

Benedict’s Defense vs. Joe Owens Jr.

The Tigers thrive on pressure. Owens must find time in the pocket to keep FSU in the game. Benedict’s Quarterback vs. FSU’s Secondary

Whoever starts at QB must avoid turnovers against a secondary led by Monk. Special Teams Edge

Benedict’s Jaxon Williams is one of the top return men in Division II and could flip the field at any moment.

How to Watch the Game on HBCU GO

Fans can stream the matchup for free on HBCU GO:

HBCUGO.TV – stream live in your browser.

– stream live in your browser. HBCU GO Mobile App – available on iOS and Android.

– available on iOS and Android. TV Apps – stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

– stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV. Syndicated Broadcasts – HBCU GO reaches 95% of U.S. TV households through partner networks, including TheGrio and Local Now.

Columbia Weather Forecast for Saturday

Football fans in Columbia, SC, can expect warm but comfortable conditions for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff Forecast : Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s .

: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the . Evening Conditions: Gradual cooling into the upper-70s by nightfall.

No major rain or storms are expected, making it ideal weather for football.

What’s at Stake

This matchup gives Benedict a chance to show that its defense can carry the program to another level. For Fayetteville State, it’s about rebounding from 2024 and proving they remain a contender in the CIAA.

Expect a physical game where turnovers, field position, and special teams could be the difference.