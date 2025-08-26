Hampton University ready to make a statement in HBCU football

Hampton University football coach Trent Boykin knows his team will face a major challenge on Saturday when they take on defending SWAC and HBCU national champion Jackson State. As his team heads into the season opener, Boykin emphasized growth, preparation, and the importance of playing together.

Building Through Camp

For Hampton University, preseason camp has been about laying the foundation. Boykin praised the effort his players put in throughout the summer.

“It’s been great to see our guys, you know, been here since early June and kind of get that going and then now through camp,” Boykin said on Monday’s Coastal Athletic Association call. “We’ve got a good mixture of old, young and new, and just excited about what this first game will do for us.”

Now in his second year leading the program, Boykin said familiarity has made the transition easier. “It’s been a little more smoother transition this year than this time last year,” he explained. “We already had a rapport with the freshmen we recruited, and the transfers were guys we already knew.”

Offensive Depth and Competition

Hampton University’s offense has several storylines to watch, starting with the quarterback position. Boykin confirmed that two players have separated themselves as frontrunners.

“I don’t need a hero quarterback. I need somebody that can manage this offense,” he said. “The two guys right now leading this thing have shown they can execute the scheme and make plays off script.”

Boykin highlighted depth at running back with Donovan and Shep stepping up, while wide receivers like Maxwell Moss, Jay Sean Johnson, JJ Wimberly, and Isaiah Smith have impressed.



“That core group is really something,” he said. The offensive line, anchored by veteran Amari Allen, also received praise.

Defensive Strengths and Questions

Defensively, Hampton University expects the secondary to lead the way. “Our secondary is probably lights out,” Boykin said, noting the play of Will Hicks and Cam. Transfers such as Anthony Hightower add experience, while linebacker Michael Canty has developed into a key piece after a strong freshman campaign.

The defensive front remains the biggest question, though Boykin pointed to depth. “We’ll probably play five or six tackles,” he said, stressing the importance of rotation.

Facing Jackson State

The Pirates open against a Jackson State program that has dominated the HBCU landscape. Boykin acknowledged the challenge.



“They’re big and strong up front, physical, and their nose guard is top notch,” he said. “They went out and got even better skill guys, so we’ll have our hands full.”

Still, Boykin sees opportunity in the matchup.



“They’re well coached, they play for 60 minutes. We’ve got to match that enthusiasm and be ready to play all day.”

The Bigger Picture For Hampton University

In front of what could be 60,000 fans, Boykin said his biggest goal is to see Hampton University stay united.

“We’ve got to stay together, weather the storm, take the first punch and throw our punch back,” he said.

As a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference, Hampton often faces off against former MEAC rivals. In recent years it has faced another traditional SWAC power