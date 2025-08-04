Hampton opens fall camp hoping for competitive 2025

Hampton University opened fall camp on Friday morning under second-year head coach Trenton Boykin. The Pirates were greeted by cooler temperatures and a light rain at Armstrong Stadium as 101 players took the field.

The two-hour session included warmups, individual drills, and offensive and defensive teamwork. It closed with a team meeting and afternoon position sessions.

“I’m glad to finally get out on the field,” Boykin said. “We have to work on some things, but I was pleased that our players took the offseason seriously and came ready to work.”

Significant Progress in 2024

The Pirates finished 5–7 last season, showing major improvements in Boykin’s first year. They improved their scoring average by over six points per game, from 23.3 to 29.6.

Hampton ranked second in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in rushing with 195.8 yards per game and 32 rushing touchdowns.

On defense, Hampton led the CAA in total defense, allowing just 317.7 yards per game. The Pirates also ranked first in pass defense, giving up only 167.8 passing yards per game. The unit produced 32 sacks and forced 19 turnovers.

New Faces on the Coaching Staff

Four new assistants joined the Pirates over the summer:

Raekwon Bethea (SMU) – Defensive Tackles Coach

Ollie Taylor (Delaware State) – Co-Offensive Coordinator

Delbert Tyler II (Robert Morris) – Tight Ends Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Marc Yellock (Valdosta State) – Defensive Ends Coach

These additions add experience and help build continuity around Boykin’s system in year two.

Snipes Named to HBCU National Player of the Year Watch List

Graduate running back Ja’Quan Snipes was named to the Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Year Watch List. He stepped into the starting role midway through last season and led the team with 531 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Snipes rushed for over 100 yards twice, including 117 yards and two scores against Howard. He added 106 yards and a touchdown against Elon. The national award will be announced December 8 and presented in January 2026 in Nashville.

Key Returners on Defense and Special Teams

Long snapper Jonathan Ward earned preseason All-CAA recognition, anchoring the Pirates’ special teams unit. Defensive back Will Hicks was an honorable mention selection. Hicks is the team’s leading returning tackler with 48 stops in 2024, including three tackles for loss.

2025 CAA Outlook

Despite their strong statistical showing in 2024, Hampton was picked to finish 12th in the CAA preseason coaches’ poll. Rhode Island, Monmouth, and Villanova took the top three spots.

Still, Hampton’s improvements on both sides of the ball suggest they could outperform those expectations. With added staff depth, an elite run game, and returning talent on defense, the Pirates may be better positioned than the poll suggests.

2025 Hampton Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Jackson State

Sept. 6 – vs. Elizabeth City State

Sept. 13 – at North Carolina A&T

Sept. 20 – at Howard

Sept. 27 – at Elon

Oct. 4 – vs. Norfolk State

Oct. 11 – vs. Campbell

Oct. 18 – at Villanova

Oct. 25 – vs. Monmouth

Nov. 8 – vs. Maine

Nov. 15 – vs. William & Mary

Nov. 22 – at Rhode Island

Final Thoughts

The road won’t be easy. But with a physical ground game, returning defensive pieces, and a second-year coach instilling belief, Hampton could become one of the most disruptive teams in the CAA this season.

Boykin may have called it “just the first practice,” but the foundation is clearly taking shape.