Former Atlanta HS All-American to Start at QB in HBCU Classic

Florida A&M (FAMU) finally has its quarterback. Head coach James Colzie III confirmed what Rattler Nation has been waiting to hear—RJ Johnson III will start under center in one of HBCU footall’s biggest games, the Orange Blossom Classic, against Howard on August 30. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.

This won’t just be any debut. For Johnson, it’s a chance to reintroduce himself to the college football world on one of HBCU football’s biggest stages.

From Toledo’s Sideline to FAMU’s Spotlight

Johnson, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to Tallahassee after two quiet seasons at Toledo. He didn’t play a snap for the Rockets, buried on the depth chart while trying to find his footing at the FBS level. But Colzie made it clear during camp: Johnson’s fresh start with the Rattlers wasn’t about the past; it was about the potential.

In a heated battle with Jett Peddy, Traven Green, Tyler Jefferson, and Bryson Martin, Johnson emerged as the guy to lead the Rattlers’ offense into 2025. His combination of size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), arm talent, and leadership sealed the deal. Now, after two years of waiting, he finally has the keys.

Atlanta-Bred Playmaker

If his high school résumé is any indication, Johnson is more than ready for the moment. At Westlake High School in Atlanta, he was a three-star prospect with a reputation for torching defenses. He completed 574 passes on 869 attempts—an impressive 66 percent—for 9,042 yards and 79 touchdowns across four seasons. He added nearly 700 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground, proving he wasn’t just a pocket passer.

The accolades stacked up quickly: first-team all-state as a senior, MaxPreps All-American as a sophomore, and two-time Westlake Offensive Player of the Year. By the time he graduated in 2023, Johnson had cemented himself as one of Georgia’s most decorated prep quarterbacks.

Big Shoes, Bigger Stage

Johnson steps into a lineage of standout FAMU quarterbacks. Jeremy Moussa guided the Rattlers to a Celebration Bowl win in 2023, and Daniel Richardson followed with an All-American season in 2024. Johnson isn’t just filling a vacancy—he’s stepping into a tradition.

The Orange Blossom Classic, with its history dating back to the 1930s, has always been about more than just football. It’s pageantry, rivalry, and culture all rolled into one. And with Howard lining up on the other side, this year’s matchup sets the stage for Johnson to prove he belongs in the conversation as one of the next great HBCU quarterbacks.

A Chance to Make His Name

For RJ Johnson III, Miami isn’t just about a season opener. It’s the chance to transform from a forgotten transfer into the face of an HBCU power. Against Howard, he’ll have a national audience, a rabid fan base, and the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

If he rises to the moment, this could be the start of something special—for him and for Florida A&M’s quest to reclaim the HBCU football crown.