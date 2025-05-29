Historic HBCU Classic gets national ESPN audience

The Orange Blossom Classic is getting a prime-time glow-up. First reported by HBCU Legends, the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic featuring Florida A&M (FAMU) and Howard University is shifting to a later kickoff and locking in a national stage on ESPNU.

The matchup — a 2023 Celebration Bowl rematch — will now air on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 PM CT / 5:30 PM ET, leading directly into a college football juggernaut: LSU vs. Clemson at 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET.

That’s major.

“It’s an hour later than our usual time start,” said Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, in an exclusive interview with HBCU Legends. “We’re still on linear TV, and we’ve got an hour later kick-off, we’re happy with it. The viewership is still good. I think the main thing is to have us in a time slot where we’re not competing against too many featured matchups. Coming on before LSU and Clemson is great.”

FAMU and Howard are back at it again in one of the most anticipated HBCU showdowns of the year. Their last clash came on the biggest stage — the 2023 Celebration Bowl, where FAMU ended the SWAC drought in Atlanta. Now, Howard University, led by head coach Larry Scott, is looking for revenge in a game that’s more than just a rematch.

“As a Florida native, this is a full-circle moment for me – bringing my team back to South Florida,” said Scott. “I know the special significance of the Orange Blossom Classic to HBCU football and our culture, and it’s an honor to be a part of this historic Black college football game.”

Scott didn’t stop there.

“I look at games like this as an opportunity to put our young men on a platform that not only reflects the talent and pride of HBCUs, but also allows them to see what it’s like to play on an NFL field – something that these young men will carry with them for years and years to come. This is more than a game; it’s a moment to celebrate our culture, uplift our institutions, and support our student-athletes.”



The Orange Blossom Classic isn’t just moving later — it’s moving up. With a better slot, a national ESPNU audience, and a juicy rematch on deck, this year’s OBC is set to open the HBCU football season with serious heat. And with LSU-Clemson as the nightcap? Don’t be surprised if the OBC puts up big TV viewership numbers before the primetime fireworks begin.