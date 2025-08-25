Former UCLA QB commits to DII HBCU

Nick Billoups’ college football journey has been long, winding, and mostly spent on the sidelines. Now, the former UCLA quarterback has decided to bet on himself one more time—this time at Lane College, a Division II HBCU competing in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

From Pac-12 to the SIAC

Billoups, a 6’1”, 203-pound dual-threat quarterback from San Clemente, California, has bounced around some of the biggest programs in the West. He walked on at Utah in 2020, then transferred to BYU for three seasons without seeing action. Billoups landed at UCLA in 2024, before hitting the portal again in 2025. Despite his athleticism and all-star high school resume. One that included nearly 1,500 passing yards, over 1,000 rushing yards, and MVP honors at the 2020 OC North-South All-Star game. Billoups never cracked a rotation at the FBS level.

After entering the portal, the redshirt senior faced a familiar question: Would he ever get a real shot under center?

Lane College, an HBCU in Jackson, Tennessee, has quietly been carving out a reputation as a program where overlooked talent can shine. The Dragons have had flashes in recent years but haven’t consistently broken through in the SIAC title race. Still, Lane has shown that its players can reach the next level.

Former defensive lineman Andrew Farmer went from the Dragons’ trenches to the NFL. In 2023, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Farmer earned his way onto the field in Los Angeles and later joined the Denver Broncos.

For a player like Billoups, who’s struggled to get on the field at bigger programs, Lane offers something different: a chance to lead, play, and put meaningful snaps on tape.

The Opportunity Ahead

It’s not uncommon for quarterbacks to spend their careers buried on depth charts at Power Five schools. What’s rare is a player refusing to let that be the end of their story. For Billoups, this is more than just another transfer; it’s an opportunity to resurrect a career that never got off the ground at Utah, BYU, or UCLA.

Lane isn’t just another stop. It’s a historic HBCU program with a culture rooted in resilience and opportunity. For generations, HBCUs have been where overlooked athletes prove themselves and carve out professional paths—sometimes against all odds.

Nick Billoups still has the tools. In high school, he showed he could hurt defenses with his arm and his legs, scoring 24 total touchdowns as a senior at San Clemente. Now, with one final year of eligibility, he’ll need to translate that promise onto the field for the Dragons.

A Career-Defining Season?

The book on Billoups has always been filled with potential but thin on production. At Lane, he finally has a chance to flip the narrative. If he can turn the Dragons into contenders and put together a season that reflects his dual-threat skillset, he could follow in the footsteps of Andrew Farmer and remind scouts that talent isn’t only found at the Power Five.

For an overlooked quarterback who’s refused to quit, this DII HBCU opportunity might be the biggest stage yet.