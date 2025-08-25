HBCU Week One Football: TV times and game temps

The 2025 HBCU football season opens with a four-day slate (Thursday–Sunday) across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. From national TV showcases to classic rivalries and neutral-site battles, here’s the complete schedule with opponents, locations, kickoff times, broadcast info, and forecasted temperatures.
Thursday, August 28
Alcorn State at Northwestern State
- Location: Turpin Stadium — Natchitoches, LA
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~92°F, mostly sunny
Alabama State at UAB
- Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, AL
- Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~85°F, partly cloudy
Livingstone at Charleston (WV)
- Location: University of Charleston Stadium — Charleston, WV
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
- Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy
Virginia State at Barton
- Location: Electric Supply Company Field — Wilson, NC
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
- Forecast: ~77°F, cloudy
Friday, August 29
Bethune-Cookman at Florida International
- Location: FIU Stadium — Miami, FL
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~85°F, thunderstorms possible
Saturday, August 30
Orange Blossom Classic — Howard vs. Florida A&M
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
- Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPNU
- Forecast: ~83°F, thunderstorms
Hampton at Jackson State
- Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium — Jackson, MS
- Kickoff: 2:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: HBCU Go
- Forecast: mid-80s°F, humid
Southern at Mississippi Valley State
- Location: Rice–Totten Stadium — Itta Bena, MS
- Kickoff: 4:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
- Forecast: ~85°F, partly sunny
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
- Location: Shell Energy Stadium — Houston, TX
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
- Forecast: ~87°F, humid
Langston vs. Grambling State (Shreveport Classic)
- Location: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, LA
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
- Forecast: ~88°F, humid
Alabama A&M at Arkansas
- Location: Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, AR
- Kickoff: 3:15 PM CT / 4:15 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: low-80s°F, chance of showers
Arkansas–Pine Bluff at Texas Tech
- Location: Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock, TX
- Kickoff: 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~81°F, chance of storms
North Carolina Central vs. New Hampshire
- Location: O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium — Durham, NC
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~81°F, partly cloudy
Wofford at South Carolina State
- Location: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium — Orangeburg, SC
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~85°F, mostly sunny
Morgan State at South Alabama
- Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~80°F, mostly sunny
Valdosta State vs. Clark Atlanta (Neutral Site)
- Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~82°F, sunny
Kentucky State vs. Central State (Classic)
- Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: Indoors, ~70°F
Johnson C. Smith vs. Morehouse (Neutral Site)
- Location: Harvard Stadium — Cambridge, MA
- Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~70°F, mostly cloudy
Fayetteville State at Benedict
- Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium — Columbia, SC
- Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: HBCU Go / The Grio
- Forecast: ~88°F, partly sunny
Fort Valley State vs. West Alabama (Neutral Site)
- Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL
- Kickoff: 5:15 PM ET (official)
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~80°F, sunny
Allen at Morehead State
- Location: Jayne Stadium — Morehead, KY
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~74°F, mostly cloudy
Edward Waters at Savannah State (SIAC Conference Game)
- Location: TA Wright Stadium — Savannah, GA
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~81°F, sunny
Elizabeth City State at Chowan (CIAA)
- Location: Garrison Stadium — Murfreesboro, NC
- Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
- Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy
Tusculum at Bluefield State (CIAA)
- Location: Mitchell Stadium — Bluefield, WV
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
- Forecast: ~74°F, evening clouds
Lincoln (PA) at Grand Valley State (CIAA)
- Location: Lubbers Stadium — Allendale, MI
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
- Forecast: ~76°F, sunny
Sunday, August 31
Black College Hall of Fame Classic — Miles College vs. Virginia Union
- Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — Canton, OH
- Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPN+
- Forecast: ~75°F, cloudy
Red Tails Classic — Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee
- Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, AL
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
- TV/Stream: ESPNU
- Forecast: ~78°F, partly sunny
Final Word
From Thursday night openers in Louisiana and Alabama to Sunday night’s Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, this is one of the most complete Week 1 HBCU football slates in years. Fans can catch games on ESPNU, ESPN+, HBCU Go, The Grio, and school streams across the country.
Stay locked to HBCU Gameday for scores, highlights, and stories all weekend.