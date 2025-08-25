Home » Latest News » HBCU Week One Football: TV times and game temps

The 2025 HBCU football season opens with a four-day slate (Thursday–Sunday) across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. From national TV showcases to classic rivalries and neutral-site battles, here’s the complete schedule with opponents, locations, kickoff times, broadcast info, and forecasted temperatures.

Thursday, August 28

Alcorn State at Northwestern State

  • Location: Turpin Stadium — Natchitoches, LA
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~92°F, mostly sunny

Alabama State at UAB

  • Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, AL
  • Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~85°F, partly cloudy

Livingstone at Charleston (WV)

  • Location: University of Charleston Stadium — Charleston, WV
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
  • Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy

Virginia State at Barton

  • Location: Electric Supply Company Field — Wilson, NC
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
  • Forecast: ~77°F, cloudy

Friday, August 29

Bethune-Cookman at Florida International

  • Location: FIU Stadium — Miami, FL
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~85°F, thunderstorms possible

Saturday, August 30

Orange Blossom Classic — Howard vs. Florida A&M

  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
  • Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPNU
  • Forecast: ~83°F, thunderstorms

Hampton at Jackson State

  • Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium — Jackson, MS
  • Kickoff: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: HBCU Go
  • Forecast: mid-80s°F, humid

Southern at Mississippi Valley State

  • Location: Rice–Totten Stadium — Itta Bena, MS
  • Kickoff: 4:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
  • Forecast: ~85°F, partly sunny

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern

  • Location: Shell Energy Stadium — Houston, TX
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
  • Forecast: ~87°F, humid

Langston vs. Grambling State (Shreveport Classic)

  • Location: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, LA
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform
  • Forecast: ~88°F, humid

Alabama A&M at Arkansas

  • Location: Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, AR
  • Kickoff: 3:15 PM CT / 4:15 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: low-80s°F, chance of showers

Arkansas–Pine Bluff at Texas Tech

  • Location: Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock, TX
  • Kickoff: 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~81°F, chance of storms

North Carolina Central vs. New Hampshire

  • Location: O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium — Durham, NC
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~81°F, partly cloudy

Wofford at South Carolina State

  • Location: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium — Orangeburg, SC
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~85°F, mostly sunny

Morgan State at South Alabama

  • Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~80°F, mostly sunny

Valdosta State vs. Clark Atlanta (Neutral Site)

  • Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~82°F, sunny

Kentucky State vs. Central State (Classic)

  • Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: Indoors, ~70°F

Johnson C. Smith vs. Morehouse (Neutral Site)

  • Location: Harvard Stadium — Cambridge, MA
  • Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~70°F, mostly cloudy

Fayetteville State at Benedict

  • Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium — Columbia, SC
  • Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: HBCU Go / The Grio
  • Forecast: ~88°F, partly sunny

Fort Valley State vs. West Alabama (Neutral Site)

  • Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL
  • Kickoff: 5:15 PM ET (official)
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~80°F, sunny

Allen at Morehead State

  • Location: Jayne Stadium — Morehead, KY
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~74°F, mostly cloudy

Edward Waters at Savannah State (SIAC Conference Game)

  • Location: TA Wright Stadium — Savannah, GA
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~81°F, sunny

Elizabeth City State at Chowan (CIAA)

  • Location: Garrison Stadium — Murfreesboro, NC
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
  • Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy

Tusculum at Bluefield State (CIAA)

  • Location: Mitchell Stadium — Bluefield, WV
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
  • Forecast: ~74°F, evening clouds

Lincoln (PA) at Grand Valley State (CIAA)

  • Location: Lubbers Stadium — Allendale, MI
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: School stream/Stats
  • Forecast: ~76°F, sunny

Sunday, August 31

Black College Hall of Fame Classic — Miles College vs. Virginia Union

  • Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — Canton, OH
  • Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Forecast: ~75°F, cloudy

Red Tails Classic — Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee

  • Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, AL
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV/Stream: ESPNU
  • Forecast: ~78°F, partly sunny

Final Word

From Thursday night openers in Louisiana and Alabama to Sunday night’s Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, this is one of the most complete Week 1 HBCU football slates in years. Fans can catch games on ESPNU, ESPN+, HBCU Go, The Grio, and school streams across the country.

Stay locked to HBCU Gameday for scores, highlights, and stories all weekend.

