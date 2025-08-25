HBCU Week One Football: TV times and game temps

The 2025 HBCU football season opens with a four-day slate (Thursday–Sunday) across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. From national TV showcases to classic rivalries and neutral-site battles, here’s the complete schedule with opponents, locations, kickoff times, broadcast info, and forecasted temperatures.

Thursday, August 28

Alcorn State at Northwestern State

Location: Turpin Stadium — Natchitoches, LA

Turpin Stadium — Natchitoches, LA Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET

7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~92°F, mostly sunny

Alabama State at UAB

Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, AL

Protective Stadium — Birmingham, AL Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~85°F, partly cloudy

Livingstone at Charleston (WV)

Location: University of Charleston Stadium — Charleston, WV

University of Charleston Stadium — Charleston, WV Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: School stream/Stats

School stream/Stats Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy

Virginia State at Barton

Location: Electric Supply Company Field — Wilson, NC

Electric Supply Company Field — Wilson, NC Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: School stream/Stats

School stream/Stats Forecast: ~77°F, cloudy

Friday, August 29

Bethune-Cookman at Florida International

Location: FIU Stadium — Miami, FL

FIU Stadium — Miami, FL Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~85°F, thunderstorms possible

Saturday, August 30

Orange Blossom Classic — Howard vs. Florida A&M

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPNU

ESPNU Forecast: ~83°F, thunderstorms

Hampton at Jackson State

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium — Jackson, MS

Veterans Memorial Stadium — Jackson, MS Kickoff: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV/Stream: HBCU Go

HBCU Go Forecast: mid-80s°F, humid

Southern at Mississippi Valley State

Location: Rice–Totten Stadium — Itta Bena, MS

Rice–Totten Stadium — Itta Bena, MS Kickoff: 4:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET

4:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM ET TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform

SWAC/ESPN platform Forecast: ~85°F, partly sunny

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern

Location: Shell Energy Stadium — Houston, TX

Shell Energy Stadium — Houston, TX Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform

SWAC/ESPN platform Forecast: ~87°F, humid

Langston vs. Grambling State (Shreveport Classic)

Location: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, LA

Independence Stadium — Shreveport, LA Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: SWAC/ESPN platform

SWAC/ESPN platform Forecast: ~88°F, humid

Alabama A&M at Arkansas

Location: Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, AR

Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, AR Kickoff: 3:15 PM CT / 4:15 PM ET

3:15 PM CT / 4:15 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: low-80s°F, chance of showers

Arkansas–Pine Bluff at Texas Tech

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock, TX

Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock, TX Kickoff: 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET

6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~81°F, chance of storms

North Carolina Central vs. New Hampshire

Location: O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium — Durham, NC

O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium — Durham, NC Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~81°F, partly cloudy

Wofford at South Carolina State

Location: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium — Orangeburg, SC

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium — Orangeburg, SC Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~85°F, mostly sunny

Morgan State at South Alabama

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL Kickoff: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET

6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~80°F, mostly sunny

Valdosta State vs. Clark Atlanta (Neutral Site)

Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL

Legion Field — Birmingham, AL Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~82°F, sunny

Kentucky State vs. Central State (Classic)

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Ford Field — Detroit, MI Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: Indoors, ~70°F

Johnson C. Smith vs. Morehouse (Neutral Site)

Location: Harvard Stadium — Cambridge, MA

Harvard Stadium — Cambridge, MA Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~70°F, mostly cloudy

Fayetteville State at Benedict

Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium — Columbia, SC

Charlie W. Johnson Stadium — Columbia, SC Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV/Stream: HBCU Go / The Grio

HBCU Go / The Grio Forecast: ~88°F, partly sunny

Fort Valley State vs. West Alabama (Neutral Site)

Location: Legion Field — Birmingham, AL

Legion Field — Birmingham, AL Kickoff: 5:15 PM ET (official)

(official) TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~80°F, sunny

Allen at Morehead State

Location: Jayne Stadium — Morehead, KY

Jayne Stadium — Morehead, KY Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~74°F, mostly cloudy

Edward Waters at Savannah State (SIAC Conference Game)

Location: TA Wright Stadium — Savannah, GA

TA Wright Stadium — Savannah, GA Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~81°F, sunny

Elizabeth City State at Chowan (CIAA)

Location: Garrison Stadium — Murfreesboro, NC

Garrison Stadium — Murfreesboro, NC Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV/Stream: School stream/Stats

School stream/Stats Forecast: ~79°F, cloudy

Tusculum at Bluefield State (CIAA)

Location: Mitchell Stadium — Bluefield, WV

Mitchell Stadium — Bluefield, WV Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: School stream/Stats

School stream/Stats Forecast: ~74°F, evening clouds

Lincoln (PA) at Grand Valley State (CIAA)

Location: Lubbers Stadium — Allendale, MI

Lubbers Stadium — Allendale, MI Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV/Stream: School stream/Stats

School stream/Stats Forecast: ~76°F, sunny

Sunday, August 31

Black College Hall of Fame Classic — Miles College vs. Virginia Union

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — Canton, OH

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — Canton, OH Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Forecast: ~75°F, cloudy

Red Tails Classic — Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee

Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, AL

Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, AL Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV/Stream: ESPNU

ESPNU Forecast: ~78°F, partly sunny

Final Word

From Thursday night openers in Louisiana and Alabama to Sunday night’s Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, this is one of the most complete Week 1 HBCU football slates in years. Fans can catch games on ESPNU, ESPN+, HBCU Go, The Grio, and school streams across the country.

Stay locked to HBCU Gameday for scores, highlights, and stories all weekend.