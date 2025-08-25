HBCU lands former five-star hooper Arterio Morris

Former five-star recruit Arterio Morris is officially taking his talents to Bethune-Cookman University (BCU), giving the Wildcats one of the most intriguing pickups in recent HBCU basketball history.

What Happened

According to recruiting insider Dushawn London, Morris is set to join BCU after a rollercoaster journey through some of the nation’s top programs.

Morris spent last season at South Plains College, averaging 11.9 points per game and flashing the high-level skill that once made him a McDonald’s All-American out of Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas.

Before that, he had stints at both Texas and Kansas, where his career was marred by off-the-court issues.

The Rocky Road So Far

Texas Longhorns : Morris earned playing time as a freshman but faced a misdemeanor assault charge involving his ex-girlfriend. Soon after, he entered the transfer portal.

: Morris earned playing time as a freshman but faced a misdemeanor assault charge involving his ex-girlfriend. Soon after, he entered the transfer portal. Kansas Jayhawks : His time in Lawrence never truly got started. He was dismissed from the team after being accused in an alleged felony rape case. That case was ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence.

: His time in Lawrence never truly got started. He was dismissed from the team after being accused in an alleged felony rape case. That case was ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence. South Plains College: Seeking a reset, Morris landed at the JUCO powerhouse. At times, his five-star talent reemerged, like a 25-point explosion against Midland College and a 23-point showing against North Idaho.

Why This Move Matters for HBCU Basketball

For HBCU basketball, Morris’ decision is a headline-making move. Bethune-Cookman isn’t typically in the national spotlight, but landing a player with Morris’ pedigree shows that HBCUs can attract top-tier talent looking for a second (or third) chance.

This move could also change how other high-profile transfers view historically Black colleges and universities. With the right support system, Morris has the chance to remind fans why he was once considered one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class.

What’s Next for Morris at Bethune-Cookman

The big question: Can Morris stay focused and maximize this opportunity?

On the court, his skillset—scoring, playmaking, and athleticism—fits perfectly in the Wildcats’ system. Off the court, this may be his last real shot to prove that he can balance maturity with his basketball future.

If he buys in, Morris could elevate BCU into a contender in the SWAC and turn into one of the most talked-about players in HBCU basketball this season.

Final Takeaway

Arterio Morris’ path has been anything but smooth, but his next chapter at Bethune-Cookman could be the redemption story both he and HBCU hoops have been waiting for.

? Question for Fans: Do you think Arterio Morris will thrive at Bethune-Cookman and spark a new wave of HBCU basketball recruiting power?