No Portal Needed: HBCU RB Shows Why Loyalty Pays Off

In an era where the transfer portal dominates HBCU football headlines, Chris Mosley’s loyalty to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is beginning to pay off in a big way. After three years of grinding in Durham, the veteran running back exploded for 174 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to power NCCU past Southern, 31–14, in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

It was the type of breakout performance that had been years in the making.

The long road to the spotlight

Mosley arrived at North Carolina Central University in 2022 and spent his early years buried in a crowded backfield. His first three seasons showed flashes but never consistent opportunities:

2022: 159 rushing yards, 3 TDs on 21 carries (7.6 yards per attempt).

159 rushing yards, 3 TDs on 21 carries (7.6 yards per attempt). 2023: A setback season with only 81 yards on 25 carries.

A setback season with only 81 yards on 25 carries. 2024: A resurgence, averaging 10.9 yards per carry with 262 rushing yards and four total TDs.

Through it all, Mosley never left. Across 29 career games, he entered 2025 with only 676 total rushing yards—solid, but not eye-popping. Saturday night changed that in a hurry. His 174-yard outing not only set a new personal best, but it also accounted for more than a quarter of his entire career rushing production in one game.

Mosley’s mindset

“My big emphasis going into this game was start fast, discipline, execute, and just be us,” Mosley said after being named game MVP. “Running behind our O-line makes my job easier. All I’ve got to do is make one or two miss—I already got the speed. The rest is history.”

That 49-yard burst in the second quarter wasn’t just a highlight—it was validation for years of patience.

Head coach Trei Oliver echoed that sentiment: “He’s never had that many carries before. It was good to see him get 15 and show what he could do. He’s been the best-kept secret in our backfield.”

Loyalty rewarded

While other backs across HBCU football have transferred for bigger roles or NIL opportunities, Mosley stayed put. His career stat line now reads: 85 carries, 676 rushing yards, eight rushing TDs, plus contributions as a receiver and returner. But the 2025 opener proved something different: Mosley is ready to be the guy.

Oliver pointed to the trenches as the real difference. With four returning starters on the offensive line, NCCU controlled time of possession and paved the way for Mosley’s career night. “Our guys had a chip on their shoulder,” Oliver said. “They made a statement early.”

Bigger things ahead

For a player once used sparingly, Mosley is suddenly a focal point. His emergence gives his HBCU the one-two punch they need alongside quarterback Walker Harris.

The story of Chris Mosley isn’t just about his breakout game in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge—it’s about patience, loyalty, and the payoff of staying the course. In an era of constant movement, he’s proof that sometimes the biggest wins come when you plant your feet and wait for your moment.

And in Atlanta, Mosley finally got his.