HBCU football kicks off with impressive NC Central win

North Carolina Central wasted no time making a statement in the opening game of the 2025 HBCU football season. NCCU handled Southern University 31-14 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, giving itself momentum right out of the gate.

Balanced NCCU squad wins out

The Eagles showed balance on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Walker Harris set the tone with a sharp performance, completing 19 of 24 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. Running back Chris Mosley provided the spark, rushing for 174 yards on 15 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown that swung the game back in North Carolina Central’s favor late in the first half. He was named the game’s MVP.



In total, North Carolina Central rolled up 414 yards of offense and converted four of nine third downs. NCCU moved the ball and finished drives. Touchdowns from Mosley, Arthur Rodgers, and Aleni Mageo kept Southern on its heels, while Harris spread the ball to nine different receivers.



Mosley’s run turning point

Southern landed punches early. Trey Holly and Cam’Ron McCoy ripped off touchdown runs of 80 and 69 yards, giving the Jaguars bursts of momentum. But once Mosley broke free just before halftime, the energy shifted. The Eagles went into the locker room with a 17-14 lead and never looked back.



The third quarter proved decisive. Harris found Kyle Morgan for a three-yard touchdown, and Mageo added a short scoring run to build a 31-14 cushion. From that point on, North Carolina Central relied on its defense and clock management to close the game.

Defense comes alive

The Eagles’ defense may not have forced multiple turnovers, but it was solid when it mattered. Linebacker Thomas Johnson led with seven tackles and two tackles for loss, while the unit as a whole limited Southern to just 92 passing yards. North Carolina Central also dominated possession, holding the ball for over 35 minutes compared to Southern’s 25.

The defense especially shined on third downs, where Southern finished just 2-for-10. Those stops kept the Jaguars from building any rhythm in the second half.

Southern brings atmosphere

Southern traveled with a strong following of fans and its “Human Jukebox” Marching Band, creating the kind of atmosphere that makes early-season games memorable. The Jaguars’ explosive runs kept the crowd engaged early, but their offense sputtered after halftime. Despite outgaining North Carolina Central on the ground, their lack of balance proved costly.

For North Carolina Central, the win sends an early signal in the MEAC race. The Eagles combined efficient quarterback play, a breakout rushing performance, and disciplined defense in a complete effort. With aspirations of returning to the Celebration Bowl, this was the start they needed.

For Southern, the trip to Atlanta came with plenty of excitement in the stands and in the band section, but the Jaguars left still looking for answers on how to turn explosive plays into consistent offensive drives.

The season is just beginning, but North Carolina Central made it clear in Week Zero — they intend to be right back in the HBCU spotlight in 2025.