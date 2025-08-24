Shilo Sanders Waived by Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Ejection

The NFL preseason is all about opportunity, but for some players, that chance ends quickly. On August 24, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived defensive back Shilo Sanders. The Jackson State and Colorado transfer is one of the most well-known names to come out of an HBCU football program in recent years.

The Waiver Move

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sanders and his representatives “hope he gets claimed on waivers.” The news came less than 24 hours after Sanders was ejected from his final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Officials flagged him for unnecessary roughness after he threw a punch in an altercation with tight end Zach Davidson.

“You can’t throw punches in this league — that’s inexcusable,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

The timing of the move adds intrigue to Sanders’ storyline, especially with the preseason roster deadline approaching and NFL front offices evaluating depth across every position.

Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders today that he is being waived, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who added, “we’re hoping he gets claimed on waivers.” pic.twitter.com/b81byFvdJR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Shilo Sanders’ Short Stint in Tampa Bay

In April, Sanders signed a three-year, $3 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The signing drew headlines and shined another spotlight on Jackson State and HBCU football talent reaching the NFL.

Sanders played in all three of Tampa Bay’s preseason games and logged four solo tackles. While the stats didn’t leap off the box score, he showed flashes of the physical play he carried at Jackson State and Colorado, where he played under his father, Deion Sanders.

Why HBCU Talent Still Matters in the NFL

For HBCU football fans, Sanders’ situation feels familiar. Many standouts from historically Black colleges and universities still battle uphill odds for recognition in the league, even with proven talent. Sanders’ journey underscores the ongoing challenges and opportunities HBCU athletes face as they fight for NFL roster spots.

Although Tampa Bay moved on, other franchises could see Sanders as valuable depth at defensive back. His window hasn’t completely closed with teams still tinkering with their 53-man rosters.

What’s Next for Shilo Sanders?

Sanders’ future hinges on whether another team claims him off waivers. His name recognition, versatility, and experience at both Jackson State and Colorado could help him land another opportunity.

The bigger question remains: which team will take the gamble? Could the Raiders, Commanders, or Panthers come calling? Or will Sanders have to battle his way onto a practice squad before cracking a regular-season roster?

Final Takeaway

Being waived doesn’t mean the end of the road—especially for a player with Sanders’ pedigree. NFL scouts constantly search for talent, and Sanders’ background at Jackson State and Colorado ensures he’ll stay on their radar.

For HBCU football supporters, his story is another reminder that the pipeline from historically Black colleges and universities to the NFL remains strong, even if the path comes with obstacles.

Question for Fans: Do you think Shilo Sanders will land on another roster before the season starts, or will he need to rebuild his stock on a practice squad?