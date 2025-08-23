LSU transfer Trey Holly to start as Southern kicks off HBCU season

Former LSU running back Trey Holly will make his HBCU football debut with Southern University on Saturday. Holly was listed as the top running back on the depth chart released on Friday ahead of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.



Southern will take on North Carolina Central, the 2022 HBCU national champion, who represents the MEAC.



Also named as a starter for Southern was quarterback Jalen Woods. SU head coach Terrence Graves declined to declare a starter to the media all week long, but Woods ultimately got the nod over Jackson State transfer Cam’Ron McCoy.

Before LSU, Trey Holly built a legendary résumé at Union Parish High School in Farmerville. Over five seasons—including his eighth-grade year—he racked up 10,532 rushing yards, breaking the state’s all-time record. He scored 160 total touchdowns, including 146 on the ground.





As a senior, he rushed for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. He logged 51 games of 100 or more rushing yards and averaged 159.4 yards per game throughout his career.



Recruiting services ranked Holly as a four-star prospect. Rivals.com listed him as the nation’s No. 4 running back.

Trey Holly played in three games for LSU in 2023, totaling 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, LSU suspended him following a February 2024 arrest involving multiple felony charges. Authorities later dropped the attempted second-degree murder charge, but he still faces weapons-related charges.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated that Holly cannot return to the team until he resolves his legal matters.