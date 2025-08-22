Morgan State Wrestling Reloads with Five New Bears

Morgan State wrestling is building for the future. The Bears announced five new signees this week, strengthening the HBCUs only wrestling team competing at the Division I level. With fresh talent joining the program, Morgan State continues to carve its place not only in HBCU sports but on the national stage.

New Faces, Big Expectations

The incoming class brings both elite experience and global perspective. Morgan State added Campbell University transfer Eugene Harney, a two-time Ohio state champion known for his elite defense and mat intelligence The SpokesmanMorgan State University Athletics. The four freshmen include:

Antoine Glasgow from Lilburn, Georgia—a decorated state champion and National High School All-American; he’s also the son of a Morgan State alumnus, reinforcing the Morgan State and HBCU legacy.

from Lilburn, Georgia—a decorated state champion and National High School All-American; he’s also the son of a Morgan State alumnus, reinforcing the and legacy. Marwan Mohammed Nazeer , hailing from Stockholm, Sweden—a national champion with speed and tenacity, poised to fill the 141?lb slot.

, hailing from Stockholm, Sweden—a national champion with speed and tenacity, poised to fill the 141?lb slot. Rohan Bucknor from White Plains, Maryland—bringing local talent and high school pedigree.

from White Plains, Maryland—bringing local talent and high school pedigree. Bence Veress of Budapest, Hungary—a U20 World Championships representative and Hungarian national champion, adding serious international depth to the 197?lb group.

Head Coach Kenny Monday emphasized the strategic value of this diverse class. “We are fired up about the new young men,” he said. “Each one brings their own unique skill set that adds depth and excitement to our team,” showing that Morgan State is serious about raising its competitive ceiling.

This lineup strengthens internal competition, sharpens practice environments, and improves the Bears’ match-day options. For an HBCU program still in its early years since revival, this recruiting class feels like a cornerstone.

Morgan State Wrestling on the Rise

Since returning in 2022, Morgan State wrestling has been on a mission. The Bears stand as the only Division I HBCUwith a wrestling program—a symbol of progress and inclusion in a sport with limited diversity.

Adding this class demonstrates the program’s long-term vision. It signals that athletes believe in Morgan State and the opportunity it represents. These moves show that the Bears are not just participating—they’re competing to make history.

Why It Matters for HBCU Sports

For HBCUs, Morgan State’s investment in wrestling means more than just recruitment. It expands visibility in a space where representation has been sparse. Each signing adds to both Morgan State’s legacy and the broader HBCU athletic footprint.

Morgan State wrestling is writing a new chapter for HBCUs in Division I sports. With five new Bears set to hit the mat, the program is pushing forward with momentum, pride, and purpose. The road ahead doesn’t promise easy victories—but Morgan State has made one thing clear: the Bears are here to compete, and HBCUs are redefining the mat.