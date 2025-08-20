HBCU Invests in Athletics with Cutting-Edge Indoor Practice Facility

Grambling State University is taking a bold step forward in college athletics. On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, the school will officially break ground on a state-of-the-art Indoor Athletic Training and Performance Facility — a project that ranks among the most ambitious athletic investments at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The indoor athletic training and performance facility, funded with state support, will give Grambling athletes the resources they need to compete at the highest level. It features a 70-yard turf field, climate-controlled practice space, advanced video systems, and specialized areas for strength training and sports medicine. As a result, student-athletes will prepare, perform, and recover in a setting that rivals many of the nation’s top programs.

A Game-Changer for Grambling State

Grambling has stood as a symbol of athletic excellence for decades — from Eddie G. Robinson’s legendary football dynasty to countless professional standouts. Now, the new facility signals that the HBCU intends to match that tradition with modern innovation.

“This design concept is more than an idea — it’s a promise,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are preparing champions who will carry forward the legacy of Grambling State. This facility is designed with them in mind, ensuring our student-athletes have the tools to compete and excel in every season.”

The indoor complex will rise adjacent to Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, linking Grambling’s iconic football history with its next era of athletic growth.

Features Designed for Every Athlete

The planned facility includes:

70-yard turf field for football, track, and multipurpose training

for football, track, and multipurpose training Climate-controlled space for year-round use

for year-round use Sports medicine and strength training areas to support recovery and development

to support recovery and development Advanced lighting and video systems for performance analysis

for performance analysis Dedicated meeting spaces to improve team preparation

In addition, the facility will serve as a central hub for athlete development, creating consistency across all programs. Therefore, coaches and players alike will benefit from the efficiency of having everything under one roof.

A Vision Beyond Sports

University President Martin Lemelle, Jr., stressed that the project is about holistic development as well as athletics.

“Supporting our student-athletes means investing in every dimension of their journey — athletic, academic, and personal,” Lemelle said. “This facility embodies that vision. It is more than a space to train; it is a commitment to their well-being, their preparation, and their legacy.”

By adding this complex, Grambling signals its determination to compete nationally while also reinforcing the role of HBCUs as leaders in athlete support and innovation.

Get ready for a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility that will serve our amazing student-athletes!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG? pic.twitter.com/HkXIqliB26 — Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) August 20, 2025

Looking Ahead

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Oct. 10 and is open to alumni, fans, and media. Conceptual renderings reveal a sleek, modern design that reflects both function and inspiration. Consequently, the project highlights Grambling’s mission to honor tradition while embracing progress.

For an HBCU with one of the richest athletic legacies in the nation, this facility represents more than bricks and steel. Instead, it stands as a foundation for future generations of champions — ensuring that Grambling remains a standard-bearer in HBCU athletics for decades to come.