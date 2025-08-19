HBCU set to build $50M Engineering Hub

Tennessee State University is preparing to break ground on a $50 million engineering building. This project is intended to reshape the school’s research capacity. Underscoring the expanding role of HBCU alums in helping to meet workforce demands.

Approved by the Tennessee State Building Commission on Aug. 15, the nearly 70,000-square-foot facility will consolidate the university’s engineering and Applied & Industrial Technology programs under one roof. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with completion expected in summer 2027.

Expanding Capacity

“This new building is a substantial investment in the College of Engineering,” said Lin Li, dean of the college. “Over the years, our college has experienced significant growth in students, faculty, research, and academic programs. This facility will provide a world-class space that enhances interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The complex will house classrooms, computer labs, and more than 30 teaching and research laboratories, including a Future Energy Lab, an Additive Manufacturing Lab, and a Drone Flight and Air Traffic Lab. University officials said these additions are designed to give students hands-on training in areas of rising demand.

A Regional Hub

Located in Nashville, a city that has grown into a center for healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing, Tennessee State University sees the new facility as both a recruiting tool and an opportunity to forge stronger partnerships with industry.

“The new engineering building is the first step in elevating Tennessee State University’s engineering program to meet the demands of industry and the state of Tennessee,” said Will Radford, assistant vice president of planning, design, and construction. “By establishing new partnerships and providing modern facilities. We are positioning TSU engineering students to not only keep pace but to set standards in the industry.”

Melvin Gill & Associates and Bauer Askew Architecture are designing the project, working alongside TSU’s Planning, Design, and Construction team.

Leadership’s View

University President Dwayne Tucker framed the project as part of a broader push to position Tennessee State as a “future-ready” institution.

“This building represents an opportunity for innovation and leadership,” Mr. Tucker said. “Tennessee State University is preparing the next generation of engineers who will shape our state and our nation. This investment ensures that our students have access to the tools, spaces, and experiences necessary to compete globally.”

Mr. Tucker added that the project also reflects the university’s mission of providing access and impact, while addressing the growing demand for engineers in Tennessee and beyond.

Broader Significance

The investment marks one of the largest single academic infrastructure projects at an HBCU in recent years. As federal and state policymakers emphasize the role of minority-serving institutions in diversifying the workforce, Tennessee State’s project signals the increasing visibility of HBCUs in advanced fields such as engineering and technology.

When completed in 2027, the facility will stand as a physical upgrade and a symbol of how HBCU institutions position themselves at the intersection of higher education and industry demand.