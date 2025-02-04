Super Bowl pregame show headliner is iconic HBCU band

The Super Bowl will have some HBCU flavor as the Southern University “Human Jukebox” will be a part of the festivities.



Director Kendric Taylor announced that The Human Jukebox will headline the pregame show following a performance on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday.

“This band has been on many platforms — the Super Bowl seven times, three presidential inauguration parades,” Taylor said. “This is something that nobody knows. We’re going to tell it here on air — we’re going to be at the Super Bowl — headlining. The Southern University Human Jukebox — the pregame.

Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)





The Super Bowl is set to take place at the Ceasars Superdome, a place that the Human Jukebox is very familiar with.

The Southern University Human Jukebox is renowned for its show-stopping renditions of both traditional and contemporary music, making it a favorite at major events nationwide. In addition to their Super Bowl LIX performance, the band was recently featured in the 2025 Rose Parade, further solidifying their reputation as a premier collegiate marching band. They have also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, multiple Essence Festivals, and numerous other prestigious events.

With over 300 members, the Human Jukebox is a powerhouse of talent, embodying the spirit of Southern University and its distinct brand of HBCU culture. Its distinctive sound and captivating choreography have made it a fan favorite, and its Super Bowl LIX performance is expected to be a highlight of the event’s festivities. Fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting the performance ahead of the big game.