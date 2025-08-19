Shilo Sanders not a lock for spot with Tampa Bay Bucs

Shilo Sanders is fighting for his NFL dream with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The undrafted rookie safety impressed in his preseason debut but stumbled in his second game. Now, his future may come down to one final chance against the Buffalo Bills.

Strong Start in Debut

Sanders made an impact in his first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He delivered a solo tackle, a quarterback hit, and played 37 defensive snaps—third most on the team.

Head coach Todd Bowles praised his toughness, noting Sanders’ strong tackling and energy on the field.

Setback Against the Steelers

The second preseason game told a different story. Sanders came in during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded two tackles but also missed two key plays and failed to stand out in coverage.

NFL analysts called it a poorly timed dip in performance. With roster cuts looming, every snap matters.

Current Roster Outlook

Most projections now leave Shilo Sanders off the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster. Tampa Bay appears set with safeties J.J. Roberts, Kaevon Merriwether, Christian Izien, Tykee Smith, and Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr.

Still, GM Jason Licht and coach Bowles have both highlighted Sanders’ hunger and work ethic. Bowles said: “This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”

A Family Moment

Even amid roster uncertainty, Sanders shared a touching moment. After his debut, he gave his game-worn jersey to his mother. His father, Deion Sanders, joked he wouldn’t accept one unless Shilo grabbed “multiple interceptions.”

The other Sanders, Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders: pic.twitter.com/tboptbDeXN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2025

Final Chance Against the Bills

The Buccaneers face the Buffalo Bills on August 23. For Sanders, this game could determine whether he earns a roster spot, lands on the practice squad, or is released.

Key Takeaways

Strong debut : Standout plays vs. Titans.

: Standout plays vs. Titans. Second-game struggles : Missed tackles vs. Steelers.

: Missed tackles vs. Steelers. Roster projection : Currently on the outside looking in.

: Currently on the outside looking in. Coach’s view : Praised for toughness and effort.

: Praised for toughness and effort. Last opportunity: Must perform well vs. Bills.