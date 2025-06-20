HBCU Wrestling: Kenya Sloan to Lead Delaware State Team

HBCU wrestling has reached a historic milestone. Kenya Sloan has been named head coach of Delaware State University’s NCAA Division I women’s wrestling team—the first of its kind at any historically Black college or university. She now leads more than a team. She leads a cultural shift in collegiate athletics.

How Family Fueled Kenya Sloan’s Wrestling Journey

Sloan’s wrestling journey began at age seven, inspired by her younger brother. Their bond shaped her early motivation to compete.

“I remember being able to just have the connection with him and for us to be able to do something together that we both loved and was hard for both of us,” she said.

That encouragement stayed with her throughout her youth. “He’d be waiting on the side of the mat for me to come off… and there’s nobody who wanted to see me win more than my brother,” she added.

Sloan Made History in Tennessee Wrestling

During high school, Sloan became a four-time girls’ state champion in Tennessee—a record-setting achievement.

“It was non-negotiable for me to want to say championship four times,” she said. “When I choose something, I’m a bit stubborn so it was easy to stay focused on it.”

Delaware State Benefits from College Success

At Campbellsville University, Sloan earned a national title and led both on and off the mat.

“I went to college with an open mind,” she said. “I knew if I was gonna wrestle in college I was gonna dedicate myself to it.”

Moreover, she stayed grounded. “I knew anything that I did anywhere was a representation of myself and my family and it was setting me up for my future,” she added.

Sacred Heart Reinforced Her HBCU Wrestling Vision

Before arriving at Delaware State, Sloan served on the coaching staff at Sacred Heart University.

“My biggest takeaway coaching at Sacred Heart really gave me an excitement for this Division 1 movement,” she said. “It inspired me to pursue Division 1 opportunities elsewhere just to provide again more opportunities for people who have that dream.”

She left with more than experience. “I felt like I got to join another part of the family,” she said. “Even though I’m not their coach anymore, those girls are still my family.”

Mentorship Is Central to Sloan’s Delaware State Mission

In addition to wrestling, Sloan co-authored “Can We Go to Lunch?”, a book on mentoring teens, with her mentor, Kendra Berry.

“Writing through some of the lessons that we learned helped me to see how much weight there is in influencing the life of a young person,” she said.

Consequently, that philosophy now guides her coaching. “It helps me to walk into this role with a little bit more purpose and maybe heaviness—but in a good way,” she added. “It’s a good heavy. It’s a good weight to carry.”

What HBCU Wrestling Will Look Like at Delaware State

At Delaware State, Kenya Sloan promises a competitive, close-knit culture.

“You can expect a team with great camaraderie,” she said. “But also a team that shows up for business. We don’t need to be perfect—but we will give our best.”

Furthermore, she sees this as a turning point for women in college wrestling, especially at HBCUs.

Gratitude for HBCU Wrestling and the DSU Opportunity

Sloan recognizes this opportunity isn’t just hers—it’s shared.

“I want to specifically extend my gratitude to HBCU Wrestling,” Sloan said. “Before this was my dream, it was someone else’s dream to start a program and give opportunities to women who have never had this opportunity. They really put in the legwork to making sure that this was a possibility.”

“They found people like Delaware State University’s administration and then me to help make that dream a reality,” she added.