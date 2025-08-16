HBCU freshman class includes impressive male enrollment

Alabama A&M University, a Huntsville, AL-based HBCU, opened its 150th academic year with momentum, welcoming its largest freshman class in years. At the annual Torch Lighting Ceremony, the school introduced 2,157 preliminarily registered first-time freshmen in the Class of 2029, a milestone that reflects both growth and progress.

Male Enrollment Gains in a National HBCU Trend

Perhaps the most remarkable detail of this year’s class is its gender composition. Forty-two percent of Alabama A&M’s incoming freshmen are male students—a significant figure given the ongoing national crisis around Black male enrollment in higher education.

Across the country, women have steadily outpaced men in college enrollment since the mid-1990s, with the gap even wider among Black students. Black men make up only 26 percent of students at HBCUs today, compared to 38 percent in 1976. For Alabama A&M to attract such a high percentage of male students — the majority of them black— in this climate represents a notable achievement.



National data shows that Black men face financial, social, and cultural barriers to higher education, including rising college costs and early discouragement about academic potential. Many HBCUs are working to reverse the trend through mentorship, scholarships, and culturally relevant support systems. Alabama A&M’s results this fall suggest its strategies are making an impact.

A Diverse, Residential Freshman Class

The Class of 2029 reflects both geographic and cultural diversity, with students arriving from 40 states and five countries. Sixty percent of the freshmen will live on campus, double the national average for colleges and universities. University leaders say this creates stronger bonds among students and builds the type of vibrant campus culture that HBCUs have long been known for.

Paving A Wave

The enrollment surge sets the tone for Alabama A&M’s 150th anniversary celebrations, highlighted by the monthlong Bulldog Welcome Experience. Running through September 12, the program features orientation workshops, leadership sessions, and spirited events like the NPHC Yard Show, talent showcases, and the Louis Crews Classic football game.

As Alabama A&M ushers in this milestone year, the success of its freshman class—particularly the enrollment of Black men—signals a promising step forward. At a time when HBCUs are being called upon to close opportunity gaps, Alabama A&M is showing what it looks like to thrive.