HBCU All-American Enters Transfer Portal Weeks Before Kickoff

Two weeks before Tennessee State’s highly anticipated HBCU football season opener against North Carolina A&T, the Tigers have taken a massive hit to their secondary. Defensive back Camani Cobbs, a preseason HBCU All-American, announced on his X.com account that he is entering the transfer portal.

“I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Tennessee State University for allowing me to develop and build as a man on and off the field,” Cobbs wrote.

The move is a surprising one considering the timing and Cobb’s recent accolades. Just last month, he was selected to the 2025 HBCU College Football Preseason All-America Team by BoxToRow.com and also landed on the OVC/Big South Preseason Watch List.

Building Momentum, Then Walking Away

Cobbs, a redshirt sophomore from McDonough, Georgia, transferred to TSU from conference rival Southeast Missouri last year. He quickly carved out a role in the Tigers’ defense, appearing in seven games while recording seven total tackles and two pass breakups. His flashes of talent helped him earn preseason recognition, making his sudden departure even more of a blow to the Tigers’ depth chart.

Tennessee State’s season opener against NCAT was already shaping up as a tone-setter for a program in transition. Now, losing one of their defensive anchors just weeks before kickoff makes the challenge even steeper.

A Program in Flux

Cobb’s exit is part of a larger story in Nashville. Tennessee State’s roster has been in flux since Eddie George’s transition to Reggie Barlow as head coach. Barlow, who inherits the program after George’s tenure, is essentially starting fresh.

Zach McKinney, Senior Editor and Owner of FCS Football Central on Sports Illustrated, summed up the situation bluntly on social media:

“Another loss for Tennessee State… The Tigers only return 5 significant contributors (Players who played over 200 snaps) from last year’s FCS Playoff squad. It’ll be a completely new roster on Aug. 30 when North Carolina A&T travels to Nashville.”

That type of turnover is difficult for any program to withstand. Camani Cobbs was supposed to be one of the few stabilizing pieces bridging the old roster to the new. Instead, his departure adds yet another hurdle for a team already searching for an identity.

What Comes Next

For Cobbs, entering the portal with three years of eligibility gives him leverage and time. Preseason honors suggest he’ll draw interest while in the portal, especially those looking for an experienced defensive back with proven ability in coverage.

For Tennessee State, however, the challenge is immediate. The Tigers must regroup quickly before opening against NCAT on August 30 in Nashville. With an almost entirely overhauled roster and now the loss of a preseason HBCU All-American, TSU’s defense will be tested early and often.

HBCU football thrives on storylines of resilience, and Tennessee State will need plenty of it. The Tigers enter 2025 not just looking to defend their playoff spot, but to prove that even with a roster in transition, they remain a force in the HBCU football landscape.