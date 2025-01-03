Newly hired HBCU HC excited to flourish at ‘goldmine’ institution

Elizabeth City, NC – Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) officially welcomed Adrian Jones as the new head football coach during a press conference today at 11 a.m. in the Marion D. Thorpe Administration Building. The decision reflects ECSU’s commitment to driving continued HBCU student-athlete success.

ECSU Interim Chancellor Catherine Edmonds shared her enthusiasm for the hire, noting Jones’ reputation as a mentor and leader. “Coach Jones brings a wealth of experience, a strong commitment that aligns perfectly with the values and visions here at ECSU,” said Edmonds. “We look forward to his leadership to inspire our student-athletes, elevate our program and bring a renewed sense of pride and purpose to our university community.”

Speaking to an audience of ECSU board members, administrators, faculty, students, and community members, Jones outlined his vision for the HBCU football program, focusing on academic excellence, competitive performance, and community engagement.

“We want to cultivate a championship mindset. Our program will be consistent and the championship will come. We are going to be student-athletes first and foremost and we are going to represent this university with pride. Offense, we are going to be efficient, exciting, and explosive. Defense, we are going to be relentless,” Jones said.

Adrian Jones, a native of North Carolina, brings a record of HBCU coaching excellence, including championship victories.

According to a Dec. 20 press release, Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in recreational therapy and a master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina Central University. During his time there, he also excelled as a student-athlete where he achieved both academic and athletic success, finishing as an All-Conference Defensive Back (’96, ’97), Division II All-American Defensive Back (’96), Streets & Smith All-American Defensive Back (’96), and All-Conference Punt Returner (’94). Jones is married to Dr. Kamala Uzzell-Jones and has a daughter, Jayla.

During the news conference, Jones left no stone unturned as he gave honors to former ECSU athletic director Claude Mackey, PhD, and hall-of-fame quarterback Councilman Johnnie Walton, who were both present.

The news conference concluded with a Q&A session, where Jones addressed recruitment plans, his coaching philosophy, and goals for the upcoming season. Jones shared ambitious plans to recruit in the states of North Carolina and Virginia and bring the program to a high note.

“Elizabeth City is a goldmine, and I know we can flourish here. You have my word,” Jones said.

The university community expressed excitement about the program’s future under Coach Jones’ leadership.

James M. Dubose, Jr., director of athletics, said, “You’ve heard it here first. We have not won a CIAA football championship since 1971, but it’s our time now. Coach Jones is going to take us back to that level.”

With Coach Jones as the lead, the institution has a hopeful future of growth, success and continued Viking pride.