HBCU showdown business as usual for NC Central

DURHAM, NC — One week before the season kicks off, North Carolina Central is locked in and ready for a primetime game with an HBCU contender in Southern University in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.



The matchup pits the 2024 MEAC runner-up against the defending SWAC West champions of 2024 in one of the most anticipated HBCU football games of the year.

Old School Preparation

Head coach Trei Oliver said his team put in a grueling preseason camp to prepare for Southern.

“This is old school right here, man. My old coach would’ve been proud of this,” Oliver said. “We had a really good camp. I thought we improved. We still got some work to do, but I like where our team is right now.”

Oliver emphasized the toughness of his players during camp.

“It was a very competitive camp. The O-line and D-line were getting after it. Skill positions had some battles too. It was very physical. The guys are tired of hitting on each other, so we’re ready to go hit somebody in a different color uniform now.”

HBCU Powers Lock Up

Preparing for a team like Southern, which has reloaded with transfers, can be tricky. But Oliver stressed that his team is focused inward.



“The first game’s not about the opponent, it’s about us,” Oliver said. “We just have to go out there and execute. Make sure we’re efficient in what we do, sound with our technique and fundamentals.”



Oliver made it clear that North Carolina Central won’t rely on quick fixes.



“We don’t rely on a whole lot of transfers and hope and pray. Hope is out of the plan around here. We must be prepared.”

Offensive Confidence

A key to North Carolina Central’s confidence heading into Atlanta is its offensive line, according to Oliver.



“What excites me about [Walker Harris] is the offensive line. This is probably going to be the best we’ve been, since I’ve been here, in front on both sides of the ball”.



Harris, now an experienced starter, echoed that confidence.



“I love where we’re at as an offense this time of the year, a lot more than last year. The whole offensive line is coming back, which makes me feel great. We’ve got six or seven receivers that can really go, which makes my job easy.”

He was especially complimentary of his center, Nolan McKinney, one of his closest friends on the team.



“He’s been busting his tail all summer. By the end of the season, I think we’re going to be looking at this offensive line as one of the best.”

Setting the Tone Early

Harris said the Eagles’ mindset is clear: start strong.



“We talk every day about starting fast, whether that’s in practice or in the season. Obviously, game one the expectation is to go out there and win”.



For Harris, this opener carries extra weight.



“We’ve been putting in work this summer, this spring, this camp. We’re ready to put the ball down. It’s about how we execute, how we take care of the football, how we do the little things right.”

He also views the MEAC/SWAC Challenge as an opportunity to showcase HBCU football to a national audience.

“When we think about these classic games on TV, I think our program relishes that spotlight. When we touch down in Atlanta, it’s about business, about winning a football game.”

Oliver knows the stage is big.



“Week zero, 7:30 primetime. Anytime we have the opportunity to play on national television, represent our university and our brand, and let people see what type of football we play—it’s huge. I think we play a really good brand of football here at North Carolina Central, and I think our fans are gonna be excited”.

For both Oliver and Harris, the challenge is less about Southern’s talent and more about maintaining the Eagles’ standard.



“We’ll be prepared. It’s a business trip,” Oliver said. “We’re not going out here to chill and kick it. Guys are ready. Guys are focused”.



With confidence in their preparation and belief in their identity, North Carolina Central heads to Atlanta determined to prove once again why it belongs among the elite in HBCU football.