HBCU Names First Woman Board Chair Amid Accreditation Fight

In a pivotal leadership transition at a time of intense scrutiny, Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a historically Black college in North Carolina, has appointed Sophie L. Gibson as chair of its Board of Trustees. The announcement comes as the HBCU continues its legal battle to preserve its accreditation.

Ms. Gibson, a business leader based in Atlanta, becomes the first woman in SAU’s 157-year history to serve as board chair. She succeeds Brian A. Boulware, an alumnus who had led the board since 2019. Mr. Boulware, who cited increasing professional obligations in his decision to step down, will remain on the board as a trustee.

A Record of Stabilization

Under Mr. Boulware’s leadership, the university made strides to stabilize operations amid financial and institutional uncertainty. SAU completed four years of overdue financial audits, restored employee payroll and benefits, and implemented stronger accountability practices. The board also secured funds that proved critical to sustaining the school’s mission.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of this historic institution during a time of great challenge and transformation,” Mr. Boulware said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and confident in the leadership of Chair Gibson and the Board to guide SAU into a bright future.”

A Historic Appointment

For the first time, both top board positions at SAU will be held by women. Ms. Gibson will be joined by Vice Chair V. Lynette Mitchell, a 1989 graduate of the HBCU and longtime supporter from Williamstown, N.J. The dual appointments reflect what leaders describe as a renewed commitment to inclusive leadership at the HBCU.

“We are deeply grateful for the steady leadership of Trustee Boulware during challenging times,” Ms. Gibson said in a prepared statement. “As we move into this new chapter, we honor their contributions while embracing a bold, strategic path forward that will strengthen our impact for generations to come.”

Trustee Mitchell echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of alumni engagement in sustaining the institution through difficult circumstances. “We are turning the page to an exciting new era for SAU – one guided by a clear strategic direction and a renewed Falcon spirit,” she said.

Accreditation and Fundraising Challenges

The leadership transition arrives as the university faces one of its history’s most consequential legal and financial struggles. Earlier this month, SAU secured a preliminary injunction in federal court that allows it to maintain accreditation while challenging a decision by its accrediting body. Without accreditation, the university’s students would face jeopardized federal aid and degrees of diminished value.

SAU has called on alumni and supporters to contribute to its “Believe in SAU: A Falcon Is Not an Ordinary Bird” campaign to sustain its legal battle and prepare for the fall semester. The fundraising drive supports both operational needs and the legal defense fund. The university has also offered donors the option to contribute directly to its legal team, Alston & Bird LLP.

A Crucial Turning Point

The board’s new leadership, paired with the ongoing fight to preserve accreditation, underscores a broader challenge facing many HBCUs: balancing historic missions of access and community uplift with contemporary higher education’s financial and regulatory pressures.

For Ms. Gibson and Ms. Mitchell, the moment is both symbolic and urgent. Their appointments mark a milestone in the university’s history while highlighting the stakes of its uncertain future.

“Together, we will ensure that Saint Augustine’s University not only survives, but truly flourishes in the years ahead,” Ms. Mitchell said.