HBCU stars react to viral ‘Step Brothers’ photo

BALTIMORE — Max U’Ren and Walker Harris have helped shape one of the most consistent programs in HBCU football this decade. The two North Carolina Central University (NCCU) veterans—U’Ren at linebacker and Harris at quarterback—have played key roles in a program that’s lost just four conference games over the last four seasons.

But their recent viral moment had nothing to do with football.

Step Brothers Moment Goes Viral

In anticipation of MEAC Football Media Day, NCCU posted a promotional photo featuring U’Ren and Harris striking a pose inspired by the cult comedy Step Brothers. The image quickly gained traction online.

“I’ll say that photo wasn’t even supposed to—it wasn’t supposed to come out the camera,” U’Ren said. “We didn’t know it was coming off the camera. I was just scrolling on Instagram on Friday, and it popped up on my timeline. As soon as I saw it, it spread like wildfire.”

Harris, entering his second year as a starter, explained that the photo was actually his idea.

“We took those probably back in February or March at the end of a photo session,” Harris said. “I told Max, ‘Let’s go take a Step Brothers picture.’ I definitely didn’t think it would be posted like that—especially not for media day. But I thought it was awesome.”

He added, “I thought the comments were hilarious. We’re honored to represent North Carolina Central University.”

Embracing the HBCU Experience

Both players—white student-athletes from nearby Winston-Salem and Wake Forest—joined NCCU in 2021. At the time, the program was rebuilding from a 3-8 campaign in 2019 and a pandemic-induced shutdown in 2020. Under head coach Trei Oliver, the program surged, culminating in a 2022 HBCU national championship win over Jackson State, led by Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shedeur Sanders.

Despite that high, the Eagles have fallen short of returning to the Celebration Bowl, missing out in the last two seasons due to losses to Howard and South Carolina State.

Locked In for 2025

According to U’Ren, the coaching staff emphasized how close the team came to its goal.

“It was preached in the offseason—just how close we were the past two years,” he said. “All our workouts have been focused on getting that extra half-yard, that first down, that final quarter we needed. It’s been a theme all offseason.”

Harris echoed that mindset.

“It’s about the process,” he said. “What are you doing daily to reach the goal of winning every game and making the Celebration Bowl? It’s a grind, but it starts with being intentional.”

That journey continues Aug. 24, when NCCU faces Southern University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on ABC. It’s a return to where it all started for both players.

“It’s really cool for me personally,” Harris said. “My first-ever college football game was the MEAC/SWAC Challenge back in 2021. To end my career with the same game feels awesome. I’m very excited about that. It’s going to be a great game. We plan to put on a show.”