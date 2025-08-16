HBCU Champion HC Steps Down for Professional Opportunity

Lincoln University’s women’s HBCU basketball program is facing a seismic change. Head coach Janice Washington, the architect behind one of the most successful stretches in Lions history, is stepping away after four seasons to pursue a professional coaching opportunity. And while her departure leaves a massive void, her legacy is undeniable.

Building a Winner

Washington took over at Lincoln with high expectations, and she didn’t just meet them—she shattered them. She compiled a 64-50 overall record, highlighted by the 2021-22 CIAA Championship, the program’s first in nearly a decade. That title run was punctuated by a decisive 67-52 victory over Elizabeth City State, a moment that cemented her name in Lincoln lore.

Her Lions also locked down back-to-back CIAA Northern Division titles in 2022 and 2023, proving the championship wasn’t a one-hit wonder. In 2023, she was rewarded with the CIAA Coach of the Year award, solidifying her reputation as one of the premier coaching minds in HBCU basketball.

Developing Stars, On and Off the Court

Washington’s impact wasn’t limited to banners and rings. She molded players into stars, most notably Bryanna Brown, who earned both CIAA Player of the Year and CIAA Tournament MVP honors in 2022. Then there’s Kania Pollock, a former guard who transitioned into coaching and played a pivotal role on the 2024 CIAA Men’s Tournament Championship Team before returning to Washington’s staff.

Her players shined just as bright in the classroom, posting a 3.4 cumulative GPA and maintaining an 80% graduation rate during her tenure. For Washington, it was always about more than basketball. It was about building women ready to succeed beyond the hardwood.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

Lincoln’s Vice President of Advancement and Athletic Director Harry Stinson III summed up the moment perfectly:

“This is a bittersweet moment for the university. We are losing a dynamic leader, an outstanding coach, and someone who truly continued laying the foundation for our program to thrive and succeed. However, we are excited for this opportunity for Janice. When you do amazing things, you are rewarded with amazing opportunities.”

The words echo the larger sentiment within the Lincoln community—that they are sad to see her go but proud of the path she’s blazing.

Legacy Locked In

For Lincoln University, Washington’s four seasons reshaped what success looks like in women’s hoops. Championships, individual accolades, academic excellence—she checked every box.

As she steps into the professional ranks, she leaves behind a program positioned to keep winning. Her culture of accountability, discipline, and growth has built a foundation that will outlast her tenure.

Janice Washington’s departure is more than a coaching change. It’s a reminder of a leader’s impact on an HBCU program—one that reaches far beyond the court.