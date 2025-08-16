HBCU Accreditation Saved Through Court Injunction

Saint Augustine’s University, an HBCU in Raleigh, NC, announced that it has secured a preliminary injunction to preserve its accreditation. This will allow the school to open on schedule for the Fall 2025 semester.

The ruling, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, temporarily blocks an accrediting agency’s decision to remove the university from membership. Classes will begin on Sept. 2, with the institution recognized as fully accredited, a development that school leaders say is vital for students who depend on federal aid and degree recognition.

A Community-Funded Legal Push

A groundswell of alumni support made the university’s legal reprieve possible. The National Alumni Association of Saint Augustine’s University contributed $100,000 to cover legal expenses tied to the injunction filing. Several individual donors also stepped forward, according to school officials. Underscoring the role of community support in sustaining the private HBCU.

“We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our alumni and friends,” said Sophie L. Gibson, the newly appointed SAU Board of Trustees chair. “This injunction is not just a legal reprieve; it is a testament to the power of the Falcon community. It allows us to continue educating our students without interruption as we vigorously defend SAU’s future in court.”

The accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), had moved to strip the university of its standing earlier this year, citing governance and financial concerns. SAU has contested the decision, arguing that removal would irreparably harm students and undermine decades of institutional history.

What the Injunction Means

For now, the injunction ensures that students can register, apply for financial aid, and attend classes without fear of their degrees being invalidated. The lawsuit against SACSCOC remains ongoing, and the HBCU has indicated it may pursue additional accreditation avenues should the litigation fail.

“This is a tremendous win for Saint Augustine’s University and, most importantly, for our students,” said interim president Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We will open our doors on September 2 as an accredited institution, just as we promised. Our faculty and staff are fully prepared to begin the semester. And our commitment to providing an uninterrupted, high-quality education remains stronger than ever.”

A Broader Battle for HBCUs

The outcome of the case could have implications beyond Saint Augustine’s. Accreditation has long been a flashpoint for HBCUs, many of which operate under fragile financial circumstances while serving as lifelines of opportunity for Black students. Losing accreditation can trigger a devastating spiral: loss of federal aid, enrollment declines, and, ultimately, closure.

Saint Augustine’s has bought time — and renewed optimism — to press its case in court. “We soar higher when we soar together,” Ms. Gibson said, emphasizing the unity that helped the school withstand what could have been a crippling setback.

Whether the injunction becomes a stepping stone to permanent accreditation or merely a pause in a more prolonged struggle remains to be seen. For students arriving on campus this fall, however, the message is clear: their education is protected at least for now.