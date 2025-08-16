HBCU Classic Gets Fresh Look with Adidas Blackout Jersey

When Grambling State takes the field against Southern in the Bayou Classic on November 29, the Tigers won’t just be chasing a win—they’ll be doing so in style. Adidas has unveiled a brand-new alternate jersey designed exclusively for one of the most iconic rivalries in HBCU football.

A Bold New Look

The uniform is all black, a sleek departure that screams intimidation. Inside the collar, the phrase “KINGS OF THE BAYOU” is stitched in bold letters, reminding every player of the legacy they’re defending. Red tiger stripes slash across the shoulders, a nod to Grambling’s fearless “tiger mentality.”

Front and center, just below the neckline, sits the program’s most recognizable emblem: the gold-and-black “G” logo. The combination of modern edge and heritage detail makes this design more than just gear—it’s a tribute to the Tigers’ identity.

Built for the Big Stage

The Bayou Classic isn’t just another football game. It’s one of the crown jewels of HBCU culture, a rivalry that has defined generations. Played inside the Caesars Superdome, the annual clash between Grambling and Southern is as much about pageantry and pride as it is about football.

That’s why Adidas went all-in on a design that delivers both flash and substance. Beyond the aesthetics, the jersey speaks directly to the fans. It’s built to be worn not just on the field, but in the stands and the streets, symbolizing loyalty to the Tigers no matter where you are.

Honoring History, Embracing Style

For Grambling State, uniforms have always carried weight. They’re not just fabric and stitching—they’re tradition, history, and a reflection of the program’s enduring spirit. This new drop manages to balance all of that while giving players and fans something fresh to rally around.

With Adidas’ clean branding and Grambling’s unmistakable visuals, the jersey bridges past and present. It’s modern, bold, and game-day ready, but every detail—from the stripes to the hidden message—roots it firmly in HBCU culture.