Historic HBCU Stadium Gets Upgrade Ahead of Season Opener

Southern University football fans will notice something different when they pack into A.W. Mumford Stadium this fall. The historic home of Jaguar football has a brand-new playing surface — and it’s set to shine in the HBCU spotlight of Baton Rouge.

The HBCU recently pulled the cover off its renovated turf. Now, a fresh stretch of bright green with “Southern Jaguars” splashed in white, gold, and Columbia Blue on each end zone. Across midfield, “Pete Richardson Field” pays homage to the Hall of Fame coach who helped turn the Jags into a SWAC powerhouse.

Jaguar Nation won’t have to wait long to see it in action. The new turf will debut when SU hosts Alabama State on Saturday, September 6 — a night game that will bring the noise.

A.W. Mumford Stadium isn’t just a place to play football — it’s a pillar of HBCU tradition. Since opening in 1938, the 25,500-seat venue has been the heartbeat of Southern athletics, where championships, rivalries, and the Human Jukebox have all taken center stage.

Named after Arnett W. “Ace” Mumford, the winningest coach in school history, the stadium’s roots go deep. It started with Works Progress Administration funds meant for a dormitory, reimagined into a grandstand that doubled as living quarters. Over the decades, the place has seen it all: wooden bleachers in the ’50s, major expansions in the ’70s and ’80s, and a west-side renovation in 2000 that brought luxury suites, elevators, and a new press box.

In 2009, the A.W. “Ace” Fieldhouse changed the game again, adding more seats, training rooms, offices, and state-of-the-art facilities for football and track.

Modern Touch, Classic Vibe

The turf refresh is the latest in a string of upgrades meant to keep Mumford modern and electric. Synthetic turf first went in back in 2016. In 2022, a $1.2 million track renovation gave the stadium a fresh ring of Columbia Blue. Just last year, LED lights were installed thanks to a $1.265 million gift from Louisiana Public Commissioner Davante Lewis. Creating a brighter, sharper, and louder experience for night games.

With new turf under their cleats, the Jaguars have a field that matches the energy in the stands. This isn’t just a facelift — it’s a stage built for big plays, band battles, and unforgettable Saturdays.

Ready for the Next Chapter

It’ll be about more than opening the season when the Southern University Jags line up against Alabama State. It’s about honoring the past, repping the present, and building the future of HBCU football — all on one of the most storied fields in the game.

From the Bluff to the rest of the SWAC, all eyes will be on that bright green in Baton Rouge.