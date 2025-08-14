Hampton football has historic FBS matchups next three seasons

Hampton University’s Director of Athletics, Anthony D. Henderson Sr., has announced a historic step forward for the Pirates football program. Over the next three seasons, Hampton will face a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent each year, including its first-ever matchups against Power-4 teams.

2026: Hampton vs. Maryland – First Power-4 Game in Program History

On September 5, 2026, Hampton will travel to SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, to take on the University of Maryland Terrapins. This matchup marks the first time the Pirates will face a Power-4 opponent, as Maryland competes in the Big Ten Conference.

The game also presents a unique opportunity for alumni and fans in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area to see Hampton on one of college football’s largest stages.

2027: Clash with Georgia Tech in the ACC

Hampton’s Power-4 journey continues on October 9, 2027, when the Pirates face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Tech, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), offers Hampton the chance to test its skills against another elite program.

Playing in Atlanta also strengthens Hampton’s presence in the Southeast, an important recruiting region for the program.

2028: Renewing the Rivalry with Old Dominion

On September 16, 2028, Hampton will meet Old Dominion University (ODU) at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. The two schools are just 13.8 miles apart, making this a true regional rivalry.

Hampton and ODU have played six times between 2010 and 2021, with the Monarchs holding the series lead. ODU moved from FCS to FBS in 2013 and now competes in the Sun Belt Conference. The agreement includes a $325,000 game guarantee for the Pirates, according to fbschedules.com.

These scheduled matchups reflect more than just challenging competition—they signal Hampton’s intent to raise its football profile.

National Exposure – Facing Power-4 and FBS opponents brings Hampton into the national conversation.

– Facing and FBS opponents brings Hampton into the national conversation. Recruiting Advantage – Competing in major stadiums helps attract top talent.

– Competing in major stadiums helps attract top talent. Financial Growth – Guarantee payouts, such as the ODU agreement, provide critical funding for the athletic program.

– Guarantee payouts, such as the ODU agreement, provide critical funding for the athletic program. Alumni Engagement – Games in high-profile markets like College Park, Atlanta, and Norfolk encourage alumni turnout and support.

Year Opponent Venue Conference Notes 2026 Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Big Ten (Power-4) First-ever Power-4 opponent 2027 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA ACC (Power-4) First ACC matchup 2028 Old Dominion Monarchs S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA Sun Belt (FBS) Regional rivalry; $325K guarantee

Bottom Line: Hampton University football is stepping onto a bigger stage than ever before. These upcoming games against Power-4 and other FBS opponents will test the Pirates’ competitive edge, expand their visibility, and energize the program’s future.