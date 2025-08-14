Washington Commanders Ink Nine-Year HBCU NFL Vet

The Washington Commanders have added a proven leader to their secondary. The team signed nine-year NFL veteran and HBCU product Antonio Hamilton Sr. out of South Carolina State to the active roster.

Hamilton joins Washington ahead of its second preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 18. He will help replace cornerback Kevon Seymour, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with an undisclosed injury.

A Well-Traveled Pro

Hamilton’s NFL journey has been one of determination and consistency. He entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. Since then, he has suited up for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons.

In 109 career games, Hamilton has recorded 179 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 pass breakups. He also has 18 career starts. His special teams value is undeniable — he played nearly every special teams snap for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Hamilton, he’s a phenomenal player, he’s a vet, knows the game inside and out,” said then–Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards back in 2021. “As you can see, he’s been playing for a long time.”

HBCU Roots

Before the NFL spotlight, Hamilton made his mark at South Carolina State University. The Bulldogs are among HBCU football’s most respected programs.

Antonio Hamilton played three seasons and appeared in 33 games for South Carolina State. He totaled 73 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. On special teams, he excelled as a returner. He had 33 kickoff returns for 818 yards and two touchdowns, plus 23 punt returns for 498 yards and two touchdowns.

His junior season was his breakout year. As a return specialist, he earned All-Conference honors, showing the speed and versatility that would carry him into the pros.

The Commanders’ Fit

Washington’s secondary has been a mix of youth and experience this offseason. Hamilton adds veteran leadership and positional flexibility. He also brings the kind of special teams impact that can help win field position battles.

The Washington Commanders will see him in action on Sunday night against the Bengals for the first time. Coaches expect him to contribute on defense and special teams.

For a team looking to take the next step in 2025, adding an HBCU alum with Super Bowl experience could be prudent. Hamilton’s presence offers stability now — and guidance for the next generation of Washington defenders.