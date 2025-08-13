Shedeur Sanders bumps into ref from Jackson State debut

Unbeknownst to him, Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut was a full circle moment to his college football debut at Jackson State.



A video emerged online with a referee stopping to greet the Cleveland Browns quarterback during his preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.



Brian Perry was the official. During a break in the action he went over to Sanders.



“Let me tell you how old I feel now,” Perry said. “Where was your first game in college?”



“Where? FAMU,” Shedeur responded trying to remember.



“Vs what? At the Orange Blossom (Classic). I was on that game.”

Shedeur Sanders played his first two seasons at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado.

“For real?” Shedeur replied. “That’s crazy.”

“Yeah I was in the SWAC then,” Perry said. “That’s how things just keep going. Best of luck to you.”



Sanders threw for two touchdowns in three quarters in the Browns’ win over the Panthers.



Shedeur Sanders made his much-anticipated HBCU debut for Jackson State University on September 5, 2021, against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. The freshman quarterback and son of head coach Deion Sanders showed poise and maturity, leading the Tigers to a 7-6 win in a defensive battle. Though his debut stat line was modest—18 of 24 passing for 221 yards—he demonstrated excellent decision-making and composure under pressure.

From 2021 to 2022, Shedeur Sanders rewrote Jackson State’s record books. He passed for over 6,900 yards and 70 touchdowns in just two seasons, leading the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC Championships and Celebration Bowl appearances.

