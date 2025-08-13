HBCU basketball coach has lunch with Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton had an unforgettable encounter during a recent visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. Thanks to his long-standing friendship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Moton has made attending camp an annual ritual for his own professional development as an HBCU coach. But this year’s trip included an unexpected highlight: a sit-down conversation with one of football’s all-time greats, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Man, it was amazing,” Moton said via text to HBCU Gameday. “Obviously, Coach Tomlin and I are close so I attend training camp every year for Professional Development. This year, I took Nico Harrison (Dallas Mavericks) and Jeff McInnis…. Aaron saw me at lunch, introduced himself and told me that Mike T had nothing but great things to say about me.”

What started as a quick greeting turned into an extended, in-depth exchange.

“Five minutes later, he came up and sat at our table and we talked like we’ve known each other for years,” Moton recalled. “I think he’s the greatest QB talent to ever play, so I asked him questions about preparation, film study, style of leadership, how he reads defenses… Man, it was a Ted Talk and Masterclass all in one. Great dude!”

For Moton, who thrives on cross-sport learning and leadership insights in his role for the Durham, NC HBCU, the conversation was more than just a fan moment—it was a rare chance to peek into the mind of one of the NFL’s most cerebral players.

From the sounds of it, the NCCU coach left Latrobe with more than a few X’s and O’s—he walked away with lessons on leadership, preparation, and mindset from a four-time NFL MVP.