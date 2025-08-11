Jackson State has a quarterback battle raging in camp

The defending HBCU national champion Jackson State Tigers are two weeks away from their Aug. 30 opener against Hampton, and head coach T.C. Taylor says his team is making steady progress through training camp.

“I’m very excited and pleased where we are as a football team,” Taylor said. “We had a solid scrimmage—one of my better ones as a head coach here. The defense created a turnover and scored, and we saw some great execution on offense.”

Taylor credited quarterback Ethan Terrell for stepping up in the battle for the backup spot behind All-American candidate Jacobian Morgan.



“Ethan stepped up in that number two role as of right now,” he said. Terrell, a redshirt freshman from Detroit, competed last season but did not see game action. He’s battling with fellow redshirt freshman Parker Stofa and true freshman Jared Lockhart, a 6-foot-5 Charlotte native and three-star recruit who drew interest from several FBS programs before committing to Jackson State.

The offensive line remains a point of emphasis. “We preach physicality, and we’re going to do that each and every down,” Taylor said. “We want to run the football, but we know it all starts on the offensive and defensive line.”

Jackson State counting on blend of old and new

Taylor emphasized that last year’s title is in the past. “This is a new season,” he said. “We always talk about the Jackson State football standard. These guys get it, and they’re more locked in as we get closer to the season.”

Leadership will be crucial for a team blending returners with new faces. “All those preseason watch list guys—Jacobian, Travis, Jeremiah—they lead by example,” Taylor said. “When they touch the football field, it’s all about work for them. They’ve got one goal in mind—playing football in December.”

The coaching staff has also set week-by-week goals for camp. “Last week, we focused on finding the next-tier guys who can help us win football games,” Taylor explained. “This week, it’s about getting in the best condition possible so we’re strong in November and December.”

With depth battles ongoing at quarterback, cornerback, and receiver, Taylor sees competition as a daily expectation. “We’ve got guys who are ones, twos, and threes that all can contribute,” he said.

As the countdown to Hampton continues, Taylor said his team’s chemistry and preparation will determine if Jackson State can maintain its place atop the HBCU football world. “They’re doing everything the right way,” he said. “Now it’s about taking the proper steps to be ready on August 30.”