NFL stadiums, HBCU rivalries on tap for North Carolina A&T band

The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine is gearing up for a busy and strategic fall that will take it to an NFL stadium as well as HBCU rivals. The 2023 ESPN Band of The Year is in high demand, so each appearance is carefully chosen to balance tradition, recruitment, and national exposure.



Early Season: Big Stages and Major Openers

The season kicks off August 23 with the National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas, one of the premier HBCU band showcases in the country. Just one week later, North Carolina A&T travels to Nashville to face Tennessee State University (Aug. 30), bringing their distinctive sound to another HBCU powerhouse matchup.

Home Turf & Recruitment Focus

September begins with the NC A&T Student Organization Fair (Sept. 4) in Greensboro — a key recruitment tool for both the band and the university. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine will also support the football team at home against Hampton (Sept. 13) and North Carolina Central (Sept. 20), two major HBCU rivals.



NFL Exposure & National Spotlight

On Sept. 21, North Carolina A&T heads to New Jersey for a performance with the New York Giants, offering NFL fans a taste of HBCU band culture. The following weekend, they’re back in the national spotlight at the Capitol Battle of the Bands in Washington, D.C. (Sept. 28).



Community Engagement & Local Presence

October features a mix of high school performances — Southwest Guilford (Oct. 3), Smith (Oct. 4), and Dudley (Oct. 25) — highlighting North Carolina A&T’s strong community ties. HBCU football appearances include South Carolina State (Oct. 11) and Campbell University (Oct. 25). The band will also participate in the Gotham City Invitational in Fayetteville (Oct. 18).



Closing with Pageantry

November keeps the momentum going with Towson University (Nov. 1), the Veterans Day Parade in Wilmington (Nov. 8), Monmouth University (Nov. 15), and a trip to Elon University (Nov. 22). The fall wraps up with holiday parades in Mebane (Dec. 5) and Greensboro (Dec. 6).

From NFL stadiums to HBCU rivalries, North Carolina A&T’s 2025 Blue and Gold Marching Machine schedule blends national exposure with community tradition. Each stop reinforces the band’s reputation as one of the most dynamic and in-demand collegiate marching bands in the nation.