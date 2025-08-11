HBCU Mourns the Loss of Student-Athlete, Campus Leader

The HBCU community is mourning the loss of Macahri Washington-Parker, a junior mechanical engineering student at Tuskegee University and member of the Golden Tiger baseball team, who died on August 10.

A Life of Leadership and Service at Tuskegee University

Washington-Parker, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, was a standout on and off the field. In addition to his role on the baseball team, he served as a New Student Orientation leader and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Known for his leadership, positivity, and dedication, he left a lasting impression on teammates, classmates, and the broader campus community.

University Leaders Remember His Impact

“We are heartbroken to learn of Macahri’s passing,” Tuskegee University President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Brown said. “We will come together to uplift his family and each other during this time. I encourage everyone to seek counseling as needed and lean on each other for support.”

Tuskegee Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin described Washington-Parker as the embodiment of a Golden Tiger.

“Macahri embodied what it means to be a Golden Tiger. Hard-working, committed, and always willing to lead by example,” Ruffin said. “His impact extended beyond the diamond into every space he entered on campus. Our entire athletics family mourns this tremendous loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Counseling and Support for the Tuskegee Community

Tuskegee University has made counseling and pastoral services available to support students, faculty, and staff during this time. The HBCU has provided access to TimelyCare, a 24/7 virtual counseling platform that can be accessed from anywhere using a QR code provided by the university. In-person counseling is available on campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the facility next to the Kresge Center. For spiritual guidance and prayer, pastoral care is available from the Dean of the Chapel during the same hours in the lower level of the Chapel.

A Lasting Loss for the HBCU Community

Tuskegee University Athletics expressed its deepest condolences to Macahri Washington-Parker’s family, teammates, friends, and all who knew him. Memorial arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.