HBCU Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Campus Upgrades

Langston University, Oklahoma’s only HBCU, is embarking on one of its most comprehensive infrastructure overhauls in decades. Major upgrades span academic buildings, student housing, and key community spaces. The work—funded entirely through grants and state allocations—comes at no cost to students and reflects a growing commitment to modernization and long-term maintenance.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to address critical infrastructure challenges and ensure our students, faculty, and staff have comfortable learning and living environments,” said Theresa Powell, Vice President of the Division of Operations.

Academic Facilities: Climate Control Overhaul

Four academic buildings—Moore Hall, Sanford Hall, Jones Hall, and the G. Lamar Harrison Library—are undergoing full Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) upgrades financed through Title III grant funds. New chiller systems are scheduled for delivery in mid-September, and installation will be completed by the end of the month.

Temporary chillers are currently in place, providing interim relief despite occasional brownouts caused by increased power demand. Similar upgrades are being planned for Allied Health. At the same time, a large-scale HVAC modernization for C.F. Gayle’s Gymnasium, the Atrium, and the John Montgomery Multipurpose Building will go out for a competitive bid in August. That project will be financed through Oklahoma’s Capital Asset Management and Protection (OCAMP) program.

Residential Housing: A Transformation in Comfort

The HBCU is also replacing outdated systems in four residential communities—Centennial Court, Cimarron Gardens, Commons Apartments, and Scholars’ Inn—through Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grants. Centennial Court’s five buildings are receiving entirely new HVAC systems to correct long-standing mechanical flaws, while Cimarron Gardens residents will gain central air conditioning for the first time.

Commons Apartments and Scholars’ Inn will see installations of state-of-the-art cooling systems over the fall semester. Despite supply chain and compliance-related delays, the housing upgrades are targeted for completion by Dec. 30, 2025.

Courtesy of Langston University Instagram

Accessibility and Safety Initiatives

Sanford Hall’s elevator is undergoing a complete modernization, including electrical, telephonic, fire suppression, and mechanical upgrades. The project began on July 22 and is expected to be operational in mid-August, pending state inspection. Additional elevator projects are in the planning stage.

In Oklahoma City, Langston’s satellite campus is preparing for a full roof replacement following storm damage in November 2024, which FEMA later classified as a natural disaster. The project, supported by OCAMP funding, is moving into contract finalization after competitive bidding. Temporary repairs remain in place while interior restoration continues.

Looking Ahead

Langston plans to continue its facility investments into fiscal year 2026, prioritizing electrical and utility upgrades, roadway repairs, and further elevator modernization once the next round of OCAMP funds is released in September.

“These investments directly support our mission of educational excellence,” Powell said. “They ensure Langston University continues to provide world-class educational experiences for generations to come.”

The HBCU posted project updates on its Physical Plant and Campus Projects webpage and asked for community patience during construction.