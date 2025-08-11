FAMU board offers mixed reviews of outgoing President

Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees has released its 2024–25 evaluation of outgoing Interim President Timothy Beard. The results show a sharply divided set of assessments. Some trustees praised Beard for stability, legislative wins, and research growth. Others criticized his leadership, accountability, and performance.

The evaluation, completed by ten named trustees and two anonymous respondents, gives a complex portrait of Beard’s year in charge.

Overview of the Survey

The evaluation ran from July 15 to July 29, 2025. Trustees rated Beard on four areas: annual goals, strategic and academic leadership, performance-based funding metrics, and major accomplishments. Ratings ranged from Poor to Superior. Open-ended comments provided more detail.

Several trustees credited Beard with guiding the university through a leadership transition and securing large funding commitments. However, others described his tenure as ineffective and even damaging.

High Marks for Stability, Funding, and Engagement

Trustees Belvin Perry Jr., Raphael Vazquez, Kristin Harper, Craig Reed, and Natlie Figgers gave Beard strong marks in several areas.

Legislative success was a recurring theme. Harper and Perry noted his relationships with lawmakers. Perry highlighted a $65.5 million legislative budget win.

Beard was praised for continuing the university’s strategic plan despite leadership changes.

In research and development, Beard exceeded the $60 million target, reaching $79.9 million. Vazquez called this a significant milestone toward R1 research status.

Graduation and retention also improved. Harper, Vazquez, and Reed credited him with helping FAMU achieve the highest four-year graduation rate in its history and improving second-year retention.

Harper and Perry also noted better trust, mutual respect, and accountability within the senior leadership team.

Low Marks for Fundraising and Accountability

Trustees Jamal Brown, Deveron Gibbons, Michael White, and one anonymous respondent gave consistently low ratings.

Fundraising drew sharp criticism. Gibbons accused Beard of making poor hiring decisions and lacking a clear strategy. White called for a more deliberate approach to advancement.

Declining licensure pass rates in Pharmacy and Physical Therapy were a concern. Gibbons claimed Beard took credit for successes he did not influence.

Several trustees accused the administration of disregarding faculty priorities, mishandling communication, and lacking structure. Gibbons went as far as calling it “the worst presidency” he had seen in over 20 years in Florida higher education. White raised concerns about financial oversight, saying accountability was “few and far between.”

Beard Responds to Criticism

In an interview with WTXL, Beard pushed back against the negative reviews.

“Those type of evaluation statements by no way define me. I don’t think they equate with what I’ve done at this institution.”

Beard also valued the support from Board Chair Kristin Harper.

“The board chair knows in and out what’s going on with the president more than anybody else. So that’s the main evaluation for me, that means a whole lot more.”

Preparing for the Transition

Beard handed over leadership to new President Marva Johnson at the beginning of August.. He told WTXL his focus is now on her success.

“My job is to make sure this president is more successful than I was. That’s my role now. So my advice to the FAMU community, the Board of Trustees, leadership team: let’s do all we can to make sure President Johnson is successful. Because guess what, if she is successful, FAMU is successful.”

A Split Verdict

Beard leaves behind both measurable gains and unresolved challenges. His supporters point to legislative wins, improved graduation rates, and research growth. His critics see poor fundraising, low accountability, and unmet goals.

The divided evaluation highlights the challenges facing Florida A&M’s leadership. As Marva Johnson takes over, the stakes remain high for the university’s next chapter.