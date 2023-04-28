By

Deion Sanders may be gone from Jackson State University, but his son Shilo Sanders will soon be bonded with it forever.



Sanders, the middle son of Deion Sanders, is set to graduate from Jackson State University on May 4. He recently posted a photo promoting a celebration of his graduation on his Instagram story.

Shilo Sanders started his college career at the University of South Carolina. Sanders appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2019. He used the NCAA rule to retain the year of eligibility. That season Sanders was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.



Deion Sanders was hired as head coach at Jackson State University in September 2020. Shilo hit the transfer portal after that season to join his father and brother, quarterback Sheduer Sanders.

The 2021 season — his first at Jackson State — was very productive for Shilo as he recorded 39 tackles and four interceptions en route to earning all-SWAC honors.

Sanders was limited by a knee injury for much of the last season, recording 20 tackles and one interception in 2022.



Although he didn’t accompany his father to Colorado from Jackson like Shedeur in early December, Shilo did hit the transfer portal following the Celebration Bowl loss to North Carolina Central. Despite hitting the transfer portal, he is finishing up his degree at JSU before he eventually finishes his career at Colorado with his father.

Shilo Sanders celebrating graduating from Jackson State University