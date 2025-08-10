HBCU Star Makes Statement in NFL Preseason Opener

Xavier Smith didn’t just show up for the Los Angeles Rams’ first preseason game of 2025—he stole the spotlight. The former HBCU standout out of Florida A&M University (FAMU) is fighting for what could be the sixth and final wide receiver spot on the NFL team’s 53-man roster. Smith caught all three of his targets for 55 yards, leading all Rams receivers on the night.

BIG PLAY ZAY CAME TO PLAY??



FAMU alum Xavier Smith led the LA Rams in receiving yards tonight. ??



?: @RamsNFL | @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/0Ng6jCbRLY — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) August 10, 2025

Smith’s performance wasn’t built on empty yards. Two of his grabs came in heavy traffic, including a 39-yard strike from quarterback Stetson Bennett that set up the Rams’ first touchdown, and a 15-yard chain-mover on third down. For a player also auditioning for punt return duties, it was the kind of night that keeps coaches rewinding the tape. Smith averaged 9.3 yards per punt return in 2024, and that versatility could prove pivotal in final roster decisions.

Credit where credit is due!



Stetson Bennett made some damn good NFL throws in game 1 of the preseason. Throws that you need to have pure confidence in taking. He stepped up for sure.



Xavier Smith made two fantastic catches on the highlight of Bennetts evening. pic.twitter.com/CTsKtJqznE — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) August 10, 2025

HBCU Roots

Before chasing an NFL dream, Smith carved out one of the most decorated careers in FAMU history. The walk-on-turned-star caught 193 passes for 2,599 yards and 22 touchdowns in his Rattlers career. His 2022 senior season—87 catches, 1,021 yards, and 11 touchdowns—earned him All-SWAC honors, HBCU All-American recognition, and MVP at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

NFL Journey

Undrafted in 2023, Smith signed with the Rams and spent his rookie season on the practice squad before re-upping with a reserve/future contract. In 2024, he saw regular-season action, flashing his big-play ability with a 38-yard punt return in Week 3 that set up a game-winning field goal. Now, entering year three, his roster push has momentum.

For an HBCU product battling for a roster spot, a clean stat line—3-for-3 with impact catches and field-flipping returns—is exactly the kind of résumé booster coaches notice. The Rams have depth at receiver, but Smith’s ability to contribute in multiple phases could be the separator.

If the preseason opener is any indication, Xavier Smith isn’t just in the mix—he’s making it hard for the Los Angeles Rams to imagine their roster without him.