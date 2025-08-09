FAMU Hoops and Charlie Ward nab 4-star point guard commitment

Florida A&M head coach Charlie Ward and his staff have scored one of the program’s biggest recruiting victories in recent memory. Jayden “JJ” Joseph, a four-star point guard in the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Rattlers on social media Saturday. The commitment marks not only a big win for FAMU but for the SWAC and HBCU basketball.

The Team Breakdown and Gillion Academy standout chose FAMU over multiple high-major programs, according to national reporter Jeff Goodman, who noted Joseph’s strong recruiting profile and offers from several power-conference schools.

“Sometimes you don’t have to tell the story, time will…” Joseph wrote in his commitment post, alongside a graphic of himself in a green and orange Rattlers uniform.

sometimes you don’t have to tell the story, Time Will….. ??#AGTG ?? pic.twitter.com/vAbRKkN01F — Jayden Joseph (@_jayd1nnn) August 9, 2025

Who is Jayden Joseph?

Class: 2026

2026 Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 pounds (listed)

6-2, 180 pounds (listed) School: Gillion Academy (Orlando, FL)

Gillion Academy (Orlando, FL) AAU/Grassroots: Team Breakdown

Team Breakdown Notable Offers/Interest: Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, USC, Oregon, among others

Joseph’s game is built on elite pace control, shifty ball-handling, and advanced pick-and-roll reads. He’s a proven playmaker who can score from all three levels and create high-quality looks for teammates.

Defensively, Joseph uses active hands and quick feet to apply pressure at the point of attack. His competitive edge and leadership qualities have drawn praise from scouts and coaches alike.

Gillion Academy / Team Breakdown 2026 4 ?? PG: Jayden “JJ” Joseph has committed to Florida A&M University.



He received offers from Ole Miss, USC, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oregon and UCF.@_jayd1nnn @FAMU_MBB — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) August 9, 2025

Why He Fits at Florida A&M

Joseph projects as an immediate offensive catalyst for FAMU once he arrives on campus in 2026. His ability to initiate offense, dictate tempo, and create off the dribble should elevate the Rattlers’ half-court execution.

In transition, Joseph thrives at pushing the pace and finding early scoring opportunities. Combined with his pull-up shooting and vision, he gives Coach Ward a versatile guard who can adapt to different lineups.

Building the Future

Joseph’s commitment signals Florida A&M’s growing ability to compete for top-tier talent under Ward’s leadership. The program’s recruiting momentum may continue, as the staff is also hosting Top 25 forward Chris Washington Jr. later this fall.

With Joseph’s pledge, FAMU locks in a cornerstone piece for its 2026 recruiting class—a guard who blends skill, IQ, and leadership.

The Road Ahead

Jayden Joseph is set to finish his high school career at West Oaks before joining the Rattlers in 2026. Between now and then, he’ll continue to sharpen his game on the prep and grassroots circuits, preparing to make an immediate impact in Tallahassee.